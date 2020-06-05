Criterion Streaming Classic Movies By Black Filmmakers For Free

The Criterion Channel announced today on Twitter that they will use their platform to highlight movies created by black filmmakers and focused on Black Lives. When Warner Bros. FilmStruck, the initial streaming service for classic movie buffs, sank in 2019, The Criterion Channel came to take its place. Currently, they broadcast more than 1,000 titles ranging from genres such as classic, contemporary, international, art-house and independent films.

In a note signed by CEO Jonathan Turell and President Peter Becker, Criterion shared a list about Twitter from the pioneers of African American cinema, including some black films that are now streaming for free, even for those without a subscription. Furthermore, they shared their solidarity support for the BLM movement and denounced systemic racism, listing the names of black people who have been killed, such as Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. They also started an ongoing monthly commitment of $ 5,000 to support organizations that fight racism and police brutality. Within their own company, they have plans to create a more diverse and equitable environment, starting with education and training of staff and property. They have followed the example of many other companies such as Disney and Marvel Studios in an effort to support equality and anti-racism.

Related: Rome Becomes First Netflix Movie Added To Criterion Collection

Criterion Channel shared that "films featuring Black Lives will be featured, including works by early African American film pioneers such as Oscar Micheaux; classics by Maya Angelou, Julie Dash, William Greaves, Kathleen Collins, Cheryl Dunye, and Charles Burnett; contemporary work by Khalik Allah and Leilah Weinraub, and documentary portraits of the black experience of white filmmakers Les Blank and Shirley Clarke. "

Despite the lack of representation and racism in Hollywood, black filmmakers and movies with black characters are moving forward. With the success of BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, The last black man in San Franciscoand Just pity The public has been asking for more diversity on the screen. It's reassuring and hopeful that broadcast giants like Criterion Channel are taking a step forward to ensure that film noir and voices, both old and new, are seen and heard.

More: 10 classics of all time to discover on the Criterion channel

Source: Criterion channel

All David Fincher movies, ranked worst to best