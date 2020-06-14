Critical cyclist after collision with pedestrian in Queens

An electric bicycle rider clings to life after colliding with a pedestrian in Corona, Queens, on Saturday night, police said.

The two crossroads near the junction of Junction Boulevard and 41st Avenue around 10 p.m., according to police.

It was unclear which direction each was traveling and who had the right of way.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals / Elmhurst in stable condition.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, suffered a fatal brain injury and was rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said.