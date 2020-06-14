Critical wildfire conditions for the southwest and plains as severe weather threat returns

Teams in Arizona managed to gain ground Saturday night against a wildfire in the southern part of the state, as critical fire conditions remain across the region.

Gusty winds, low humidity levels, and dry lightning will keep wildfire conditions high from the southwest to the southern plains for the first half of the week.

Red flag warnings and fire alerts are in effect for the region.

WILD ERRORS WHEN CALIFORNIA SEES RECORD HEAT, DRY WEATHER

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said critical fire weather is possible in parts of the Four Corners states and in the southern and central plains.

Conditions are expected to continue for the first half of the week due to an upper level valley developing in the Pacific Northwest.

In Arizona, the Bighorn fire blazing north of Tucson is now 11 percent contained after burning some 11,500 acres in a national forest. The fire started with lightning on June 5 and led to the evacuation of several hundred residents last Thursday.

Many were allowed to return home before Friday, but were told to remain ready to leave at any time.

The flames have been visible from Tucson at night, and smoke from the fire spread over a suburb on Friday morning. Later in the day, a tanker truck was seen scattering a red fire retardant over the flames.

Authorities have said the hot, dry climate of southern Arizona and the rugged, rocky topography have been major challenges in fighting the fire. Friday was the hottest day for crews fighting the fire, with temperatures reaching 107 degrees in the afternoon.

Elsewhere in the state, firefighters have been busy over the weekend.

Firefighters fought a 100-acre wildfire in Phoenix Saturday night after strong winds fanned the flames, according to FOX10.

SOUTHEAST FACING HEAVY STORMS, THREAT OF FLOOD FLASH

The rapidly growing "bush fire" in the Tonto National Forest burned some 600 acres near the Sugarloaf Recreation Area, causing Highway 87 to close, FOX10 reported.

On Friday, authorities closed the north rim of the Grand Canyon due to a fire in the Kaibab National Forest. The nearly 3.5-square-mile fire has been burning since June 8 and its cause is unknown.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CLIMATE COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Authorities have evacuated the Lake Jacob area.

Threat of severe storm over the plains

The threat of bad weather reappears on the plains on Sunday.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said there is a mild to mild risk of severe storms in the northern plains.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Isolated or scattered storms capable of producing large hail and severe gusts of wind can occur in parts of the Dakotas from Sunday afternoon to evening.

Associated Press contributed to this report.