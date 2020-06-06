Criticism of & Shirley : Elisabeth Moss again eclipses the film as the troubled writer Shirley Jackson

Adapted from Susan Scarf Merrell’s book, the film features Jackson (Moss) as a shipwreck near the bed, living in Vermont with her husband, English teacher Stanley Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg) when the aforementioned fictional couple lands at the door. from your house.
Fred Nemser (Logan Lerman) has arrived for a teaching concert along with his new girlfriend Rose (Odessa Young), who is getting ready to do housework. However, Rose’s main job is to serve as Shirley’s partner, who, after her success with short stories, embarks on a novel, despite Stanley’s concerns that in her fragile condition she “simply isn’t the height”. ”
The book would turn out to be “Hangsaman”, considered one of Jackson’s best. However, there is much more to it than that, especially for poor Rose. Shirley is forceful and abusive, while Stanley is eerily lustful, watching her at every opportunity. Frankly, it’s a wonder that honeymooners don’t run away from home right away, though Fred’s ambitions are used to explain his flexibility.
Directed by Josephine Decker (“Madeline & # 39; s Madeline”) from the screenplay by Sarah Gubbins, “Shirley” struggles with the age-old problem of how to translate an author’s creative process, all within her head, to the screen, with intermittent movements. success that includes, unfortunately, strange trances.
Structurally, the project has the feel of a play, operating primarily within a confined space, underscoring the narrow parameters of Jackson’s real world versus his intricately imagined.
The narrative drive thus becomes Rose’s awakening and evolutionary dynamics among women, though Stuhlbarg is pretty good, despite the forced and unappealing nature of his character.
“Shirley” was clearly intended for the film festival circuit, offering a narrow-toned story where it’s easy to admire the performances without feeling like the journey adds up. While Moss captures the complexity of Shirley’s personality, the film sheds little light on the underlying why of it all.
At best, “Shirley” serves as a snapshot of her time, and how the struggles of a tortured artist were exacerbated as a woman in the 1950s and early 1960s.
However, in the same way that “Shirley” works, with Rose’s help, to find the core of her book, “Shirley” faces a similar test and, cinematically speaking, is missing some chapters.
“Shirley” premieres on Hulu, on demand, and in drive-in theaters on June 5.