Criticism of & Shirley : Elisabeth Moss again eclipses the film as the troubled writer Shirley Jackson

Adapted from Susan Scarf Merrell’s book, the film features Jackson (Moss) as a shipwreck near the bed, living in Vermont with her husband, English teacher Stanley Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg) when the aforementioned fictional couple lands at the door. from your house.

Fred Nemser (Logan Lerman) has arrived for a teaching concert along with his new girlfriend Rose (Odessa Young), who is getting ready to do housework. However, Rose’s main job is to serve as Shirley’s partner, who, after her success with short stories, embarks on a novel, despite Stanley’s concerns that in her fragile condition she “simply isn’t the height”. ”

The book would turn out to be “Hangsaman”, considered one of Jackson’s best. However, there is much more to it than that, especially for poor Rose. Shirley is forceful and abusive, while Stanley is eerily lustful, watching her at every opportunity. Frankly, it’s a wonder that honeymooners don’t run away from home right away, though Fred’s ambitions are used to explain his flexibility.

Directed by Josephine Decker (“Madeline & # 39; s Madeline”) from the screenplay by Sarah Gubbins, “Shirley” struggles with the age-old problem of how to translate an author’s creative process, all within her head, to the screen, with intermittent movements. success that includes, unfortunately, strange trances.