Critics criticize PBS & # 39; Yamiche Alcindor's claim that protesters & # 39; they understand why the statues they are destroying should disappear

PBS NewsHour correspondent at the White House Yamiche Alcindor raised his eyebrows on Wednesday as he tried to refute President Trump's claim that protesters who have been destroying statues in recent weeks are unaware of the statues they are destroying.

During Wednesday's press conference from the Rose Garden, Trump criticized the riots that have led to the destruction of several statues in recent weeks.

"I think a lot of the people who are tearing down these statues don't even have a clue what the statue is, what it means, who it is," Trump said. "When they take Grant down … now they look at Jesus Christ, they look at George Washington, they look at Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, it won't happen, it won't happen, not while I'm here."

The president was referring in part to tweets made by prominent activist and former Bernie Sanders substitute Shaun King, who called for the removal of "white" Jesus Christ from churches, as well as efforts to remove a Lincoln statue standing on a slave in Boston.

However, Alcindor took to Twitter and rejected Trump's claim with a "note."

"Note: Protesters say they understand who the statues commemorate and that the images of those people, many of whom were to enslave, should disappear," Alcindor wrote.

Critics rejected the PBS journalist, citing examples of statues of people who were not Confederate military leaders or slave owners.

"Note: You argue that protesters demolished statues of Union General Ulysses S. Grant and famous abolitionists like Hans Christian Heg knowing exactly who they were," Washington Examiner journalist Jerry Dunleavy told Alcindor.

"Thank you for speaking on your behalf and confirming that you know Grant, Lincoln and Heg, but you are taking them down anyway. It certainly clears things up a bit," conservative commentator Stephen Miller said sarcastically.

"What protesters? Any quotes from people who knocked down statues?" New York federalist correspondent David Marcus asked.

"This is just embarrassing," RealClearInvestivations senior writer Mark Hemingway tweeted.

