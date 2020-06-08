CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman apologizes for controversial tweet & # 39; Floyd-19 & # 39;

In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the health research institute's coronavirus model "failed" and criticized him for modeling a "solution to racism."
"The brutal murder of George Floyd sparked nationwide unrest. Quarantine alone is 'accompanied at all times and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, mistrust and unrest'," he tweeted.
He apologized on Sunday.
"I, CrossFit HQ and the CrossFit community will not tolerate racism," said Glassman. "I made a mistake because of the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not a racist one but a mistake. Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and it wasn't. I apologize for that. "
Reebok said it will end its partnership with CrossFit HQ by the end of the year, when the deal was about to be renewed.
"We owe it to CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community," a Reebok spokesman said in a statement.