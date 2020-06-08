CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman apologizes for controversial tweet & # 39; Floyd-19 & # 39;

In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the health research institute's coronavirus model "failed" and criticized him for modeling a "solution to racism."

"The brutal murder of George Floyd sparked nationwide unrest. Quarantine alone is 'accompanied at all times and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, mistrust and unrest'," he tweeted.

Glassman's tweets sparked outrage online, and several partners, including Reebok, distanced themselves from CrossFit over the weekend.