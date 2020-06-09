The Dunedin-based Highlanders expect 20,000 fans to attend Saturday's Aoteroa Super Rugby match against the Chiefs, the first major rugby match to be played in front of fans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Super Rugby Aotearoa is the first major rugby union tournament to be resumed since the COVID-19 outbreak and one of the first major sporting events in the world in which there will be no limitations on crowd size.

The Auckland-based Blues expect up to 35,000 to attend Sunday's game against the Wellington-based Hurricanes due to the large number of All Blacks national teams involved.

The New Zealand government's decision on Monday to remove all restrictions on the size of public gatherings means that social distancing is no longer necessary and that sports can be held in full stadiums. New Zealand has no current cases of COVID-19 and has not recorded a new infection in 18 days.

Blues Chief Executive Andrew Hore said 20,000 tickets had been sold for Sunday in the 24 hours since the government announced the move to alert Level 1, which places no limits on fans at sporting events.

The tickets "are really coming out quickly, which is fantastic and I think it's a sign of the fact that people want to go and have some form of social experience," Hore said. “I also help the industry a lot and the industries that feed on our industry. So it is a great boost for the place.

"We are thinking of more than 35,000, which will be an amazing result and will create a fantastic atmosphere and great momentum for players on both sides."

The first appearance for the Blues of All Blacks Beauden Barrett flyhalf is a major theft card; Children will be admitted free and adult tickets sell for as little as $ 13, which includes public transportation to and from the game.

Over 12,000 tickets have been sold for the Highlanders game against the Hamilton-based Chiefs. Highlanders often draw large crowds, mainly of students in the university town of Dunedin. Its closed stadium can host up to 25,000 for Super Rugby matches and at least 20,000 are expected on Saturday.

The five-nation Super Rugby tournament was suspended after seven rounds in March due to international travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. New Zealand devised the Aotearoa Super Rugby tournament as a way to resume professional rugby in a domestic setting. The five New Zealand Super Rugby teams will play each other at home and away from home for 10 weeks.