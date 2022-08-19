Chiara Aurelia

Chiara Aurelia played a high school teen with the name Jeanette Turner in the first season. She is a hip and happening girl with loads of ambition and badly needs to be loved and cared for. Yes, that’s the personality which the highly watched and loved drama “Cruel Summer” has depicted her.

Her role has been much appreciated as she has loads of potential to make it big in Hollywood. After all, she took the opportunity to create an incredible impression with her unique and stand-out creativity that is all set to give an awesome opportunity.

Olivia Holt

Olivia Holt has played the role of Kate Wallis. She has beauty with brains but the sequence of events in the drama led her to be held captive. Her role has been much appreciated and that’s how she has a bright future. She is a superb actress and every second of the series is worth watching where one can see such a versatile actress essaying the role with full professionalism.

Recently she shared her birthday pictures on Instagram:

Harley Quinn Smith

Harley Quinn Smith is known as Mallory Higgins in the much appreciated drama “Cruel Summer”. She played the role of a teenage girl and has certainly carved a niche for herself with her awesome performance. Her role was of a student where she was studying for three years including her classmates. She was once a childhood friend of Jeanette Turner, however, their friendship came to an end in 1993, once Jeannette became a popular girl in the drama. She has her first lead role in a small screen and her performance will open further gateways in the industry. Thanks to her confidence and beauty which will offer many more opportunities.

Sarah Drew

Sarah Drew was known as Cindy Turner in Cruel Summer and has really been a classy artist while playing a new role as a mother of teen Jeanette Turner. However, it was really quite challenging for her to save her family from the outside gossip which led to tensions and quarrels. She has elegance and carries herself very well and her tall personality adds to the charisma further. Her role speaks about how the professionalism and elegance she has adopted to make it work constantly and that shows her dedication.

Andrea Anders

Andrea Anders plays the role of Joy Wallis in Cruel Summer season 1. She has played the role of Kate’s mother. She is depicted as a lady with authority who has ‘grace’ and ‘class’ of her own. She is a dominating lady with a modern approach and has been shown as a 90s Texas woman. She has showcased her authority amongst one and all, and that’s the reason why others fear her presence. She has been shown as an affluent lady who has set her own standards. She has a modern approach and that’s exactly been seen by the way she dresses or carries herself. She has been shown as a self-centered lady and doesn’t properly give her daughter due guidance and that’s the reason she was naturally accountable for the mistakes Kate has done.

Brooklyn Sudano

Brooklyn Sudano is better known as Angela Prescott in the Cruel Summer season 1. She has played the role of a bartender. She has acting in her blood and that’s exactly been shown in the way she performed in the drama. Since, her family has renowned entertainers and she has been in their company right from childhood. Angela wants justice to prevail but at the same time believes that people make mistakes and that’s her sympathy to the girl who is trying to become better as that sums up the reaction which she has for Jeanette. Since, she is out there for the lady who in spite of making bad choices has learnt from the past and looks for a better future.