Cruise ship with 8 passengers is the last to dock

(CNN) – After a six-month odyssey around the world, during which it was hit by coronavirus and saw the oceans drastically empty of other ships, the last cruise ship still carrying passengers has arrived at its final port, delivering its eight guests to a enormously changed world from which they set sail.

Cruise ship MV Artania moored on Monday in the German port of Bremerhaven, operator Phoenix Reisen confirmed to CNN Travel, ending an epic return trip from Australia that saw the ship make numerous detours en route to drop off members of the crew.

The eight passengers still on board were to disembark before noon local time.

Artania's arrival comes more than two months after the last major pleasure boats carrying a significant number of passengers were removed from the commission as the cruise ship industry slammed on the brakes amid the global pandemic.

While the Costa Deliziosa, the MSC Magnifica and the Pacific Princess, the largest final vessels overseen by the Cruise Lines International Association industrial group, docked in April, Artania continued to sail, the end of their journey still weeks away.

The ship, which can carry up to 1,200 passengers, set sail on a 140-day world cruise from Hamburg, Germany, on December 21, 2019.

In March, the coronavirus hit the cruise ship when 36 passengers tested positive for the virus after a checkup by Australian health officials when the ship arrived in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Those affected were quarantined at local hospitals, according to Phoenix Reisen.

Since then, three people on the boat have died: two male passengers, one 69 and one 71, and a 42-year-old crew member.

Healthy Artania guests were quarantined at Artania until their repatriation flights in late March. Hundreds of Artania passengers, most of whom were Germans, flew from Western Australia to Frankfurt, a few stayed in a hospital in Australia to recover.

And eight passengers decided to travel back home across the ocean, rather than by plane. Subsequently, these travelers were given the surreal status of becoming the last cruise ship passengers at sea.

They watched as the world changed, countries closed and reopened, all while remaining at sea, the last cruise ships of the world's oceans.

But while the return trip to Europe after Artania left Australia on April 18 should have taken a few weeks, it was extended with stops in Southeast Asia to repatriate many of the remaining crew members.

Some European crew members had been able to fly home from Perth to Frankfurt with the passengers. The rest of the crew remained on the ship, with Artania making calls in Bali and Manila to allow the workers to return to their homes.

About 75 crew members stayed on board as far as Bremerhaven to help ensure the smooth running of the ship.

A wedding, various postcards and messages home.

Local residents sent positive messages to the crew and passengers aboard the Artania when it was quarantined in Fremantle, Western Australia. Paul Kane / Getty Images

Along the way, Captain Morten Hansen kept passengers, coworkers, cruise ship fans and loved ones informed through his Facebook page.

Norwegian-born Hansen has been in command of cruise ships since 2001 and will be recognized by some as the star of the television series "Crazy for the Sea," a German reality show documenting the life of cruise ships.

During Artania's long journey, Hansen posted videos in which he spoke candidly from the cockpit and posted photographs of places seen from the ship.

When the ship was quarantined in Perth, crew members received postcards from schoolchildren in the city.

The idea was to forge a connection between the quarantined crew, caught in the pandemic and marred by the declining reputation of the cruise industry, and a panicked city that felt increasingly threatened by cruise ships and the Covid threat.

"The cards are written with love, sensitivity and individuality for everyone. It was heartwarming and heartwarming," Hansen wrote on Facebook, holding up his card.

There were other special moments: On Mother's Day, Hansen deviated slightly from his planned route to trace the shape of a heart.

And just before the ship left Perth, two crew members, brought together by these extraordinary circumstances, decided to get married and were married in a ceremony officiated by Dr. Gabriele Maluga, Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Western Australia.

Cruise future

Phoenix Reisen said passengers should finish disembarking the Artania at noon local time.