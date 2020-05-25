CS Score! Comments The new 2 CD set of Legends of Autumn by Intrada

CS Score! Check out Intrada's new 2 CD set Legends of Autumn

Hello fellow sheet music lovers! I have had the pleasure of working from home during this strange time, which has given me many opportunities to launch the old list of soundtracks. I listened to Danny Elfman and James Horner a lot from the beginning, but since then I started playing Hans Zimmer and Tom Holkenberg as my life at home slowly evolves into madness. True story.

RELATED: James Horner's Top 10 Scores

Staying at home also gave me the opportunity to rediscover some old classics like The Hudsucker proxy by Carter Burwell and Jeff Rona white shower. The latter is still one of my favorite scores to appear whenever I need to clear my brain. Seriously take a look at it.

All this to say, there are positive aspects to remove from this period. I'm an athlete, but not having the NBA dominating my brain has given me so much more time to breathe and appreciate what I have. Cursi, of course. But movie scores can do that to a boy. (On the other hand, if you have a favorite you're listening to right now, share them in the comments below! (I'm always on the lookout for recommendations.)

Anyway, this month saw the launch of high-profile releases from one of my favorites, James Horner. We also received good news about Tom Holkenborg's score for Zack Snyder's upcoming cut. League of Justice, which will debut next year on HBO Max. Let's do this!

Legends of the Fall – James Horner

Click here to buy!

The 90s were very kind to James Horner. After making a name with Glory, Star Trek II: Khan's Wrath, Willowand Field of dreamsAmong others, Horner practically exploded in the next decade, unleashing a surprising flurry of music that (IMHO) has yet to be matched by any other composer.

Legends of the Fall It came in 1994, right in the middle of this spectacular race; And while the score has certainly earned its share of acclaim, it's still a little beyond its well-deserved recognition, mainly due to Horner's phenomenal success the following year in which he scored. Casper, Apollo 13, Balto, Brave Heart, Jade and Jumanji. You don't hear a lot of people talk Legends the way they do it Apollo 13, Titanicor Brave Heart.

Part of that may also be due to Legends of the FallThe general simplistic design. Where mentioned Apollo 13, Brave Heart and Titanic featured a variety of unique voices and instruments, Legends follow the more traditional route with luxurious and wide themes accompanied by some brief fragments of violin, shakuhachi and vocal work. These voices evoke those heard in Patriotic games and Thunderheart (both released in 1992), while Horner's exhaustive reuse of the shakuhachi in so many other scores makes it a bit redundant here. I'm not saying it doesn't work, but simply exposing why Legends is still less popular than other Horner scores from the same period.

Minor nitpicks aside, Legends It remains one of the composer's best works thanks to its majestic scope and remarkable design. Horner fully captures the grandeur of the Montana landscape, the horrors of war, and the tragedy that ultimately strikes the Ludlow family in stunning ways.

BREAKDOWN OF THE ALBUM

Intrada's fabulous new CD set of 2 Special Collection provides the full score as far as I can tell. At first, I was appalled after the opening song, "Legends of the Fall," stopped before the movie's version of a young Tristan battling a bear. As a sheet music snob, I want all the music. Don't worry, the entire track as heard in the movie is featured on Disc 2. Phew.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTp813UjGkE (/ embed)

New music can be found in the second song, "Susannah's Arrival / The Train Station," which also features the movie's secondary (and sad) theme for the first time. "Susannah", "The Ludlows" and "Off to War" offer more versions of the main themes; and it should be noted that these early tracks become a bit repetitive. (Notably, "The Ludlows" is performed as heard on the original soundtrack. The opening piano music, titled "Twilight and Mist," can be heard in its entirety on the second CD.) Fortunately, "To the Boys" and "Samuel & # 39; s Death" offer fascinating action music to wake you up as we move on to the much darker second act of the movie.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhOJ1aeztF8 (/ embed)

"Coming Home / Tristan and Susannah" is a new song that moved me to hear, as it contains what can best be described as "Sad Horner Music" as Tristan mourns Samuel's grave; and finally gives in to his wishes for Susannah. Good music.

"Alfred Moves to Helena" is another signal that works remarkably well in the movie. I always felt bad for poor Alfred. The boy deserved better; and Horner understands the character's desire for affection with simpler versions of the main theme colliding with the outrageous orchestrations heard during the courtship of Tristan and Susannah.

"The Calf and the Bear" is a new addition that transports us to an even darker territory when Tristan begins to struggle with the pain and guilt he feels for his brother's death. That song also propels us to one of my favorite tracks on the album, "Farewell / Descent into Madness". An outburst of disturbing and sad shakuhachi opens the track, followed by a soft piano and quiet strings as Susannah bids farewell once more. More outrageous shakuhachi explosions follow when Tristan goes crazy on a boat.

Moving on to the best song on the album, "The Changing Seasons / Wild Horses / Tristan’s Return". After a brief introduction filled with ascending strings accompanied by synthesizers, the orchestra explodes as Tristan makes his triumphant return. The signal then calms down once more when Horner uses a simple flute, soft strings, and a silent piano to highlight the emotional scene in which Tristan first sees his father after the stroke.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-9vmyJQ6BI (/ embed)

"Goodbyes", "Tristan’s Quiet Heart", "The Wedding" and "Recollections of Samuel" offer a good respite from the darker elements of the score. Which is probably a good thing as we go through the heavy melodrama from this point on, starting with "The Assassination of Elizabeth," which features the return of the sad shakuhachi as Tristan experiences more suffering. Another new song "Tristan Goes to Jail / Last Visit" continues this trend with a darker rendition of the Susannah theme accompanied by a brief moment of hope that turns into a darker, darker piano / synth to remind us that shit. is about to fall.

And here we go. In "Revenge," Horner mixes things up by releasing a heavy synth, loud anvils, drums, and creepy vocals (reminiscent of "Assault on Ryan & # 39; s House" at Patriot Games) that gradually turn into delightfully baffling music that then Recycle for the song titled "Revenge" by Braveheart. "A Moment Alone" briefly breaks the tension with a grim presentation of the main theme played on the violin and accompanied by a soft piano before the final song, "Alfred, Tristan, The Colonel, The Legend …" pushes us back into the dark with more voices of "Vengeance" finally giving way to a triumphant presentation of the main theme as the Ludlows come to terms with one another. The score ends as it started, albeit with a heavier heart.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10q1Q92I9Dg (/ embed)

The album closes with a variety of multi-track performances, some as featured in the film.

Altogether, Legends of the Fall gets a little tedious, especially towards the middle, but it's still an epic and exhilarating musical score; and an outstanding achievement by the late James Horner.

CUES RANDOM

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power soundtrack

Back Lot Music has released the first soundtrack album for the Netflix animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, with music composed by Sunna Wehrmeijer. I'm not sure this is something I need, even as a fan of the show, but fans of She-Ra (She-Rans?) Should enjoy the release if only to listen to AJ Michalka's version of the title track. You can buy the soundtrack on Amazon by clicking here!

The High Note soundtrack

Republic Records announced the release of The high note Original movie soundtrack on May 29. The soundtrack will be produced by award-winning Grammy artist Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins and will feature original music performed by the cast; and songs by Maxine Brown, Donny Hathaway, Aretha Franklin and Anthony Ramos.

Here is the complete list of tracks:

The High Note (Original movie soundtrack)

1. Love Myself (The High Note) – Tracee Ellis Ross

2. Stop for a minute – Tracee Ellis Ross

3. Let's Stay Together – Kelvin Harrison Jr.

4. Share your love with me – Aretha Franklin

5. You Send Me – Kelvin Harrison Jr.

6. Oh no, not my baby – Maxine Brown

7. Bad Girl – Tracee Ellis Ross

8. Track 8 – Kelvin Harrison Jr.

9. Mind over matter – Anthony Ramos

10. Chemistry – Kelvin Harrison Jr.

11. Jealous Guy (live on The Bitter End 1971) – Donny Hathaway

12. New to Me – Tracee Ellis Ross

13. Like Me – Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

COUSIN

14. You Send Me (Darkchild Mix) – Kelvin Harrison Jr.

15. Love Myself (Film Version) – Tracee Ellis Ross

Will Tom Holkenborg produce a new score for Zack Snyder's Justice League?

After years of waiting, Zack Snyder's DC Universe fans will finally get a chance to see his vision of League of Justice. Which means movie score enthusiasts will get another dose of Tom Holkenborg's heroic themes for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, not to mention The Flash and the villain Darkseid.

At least, that's what I'm assuming. Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, has already stated that his score for League of Justice it is complete and ready to be mixed with the final film. . There's really no reason for Snyder to stop being the songwriter who helped launch the DCEU by providing additional music for Hans Zimmer. Iron Man scoring and co-writing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Hopefully the man comes back because I need more than whatever he and Zimmer have conjured up.