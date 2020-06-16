Cultural wars are won by voters, not politicians.

** Do you want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** **

On the list: culture wars are won by voters, not politicians. Trump orders incentives for police reforms – Pence says Trump could leave inside rally on Saturday – Biden breaks record for fundraising – Damn tootin & # 39;

CULTURAL WARS ARE WON BY VOTERS, NOT BY POLITICIANS

Twelve years ago Barack Obama he ran for president as an explicit opponent of same-sex marriage.

On Thursday, an opinion written by a Supreme Court judge appointed by Donald trump effectively outlawed employer discrimination on sexual orientation.

And while there was considerable conservative discontent about the means by which Neil Gorsuch He came to his conclusion, reading the Civil Rights Act instead of reading the historical context in his language about "sex", there was hardly a glimpse of the result itself.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who voted with the minority arguing that Congress itself should have weighed in on the issue, hailed the result as a "tremendous victory" for gay and lesbian Americans, praising activists for their "extraordinary vision, tenacity and courage "

So what the hell happened? How do we go from a point where most Democrats opposed gay marriage to one where conservative Republicans celebrated the triumphs of the gay rights movement?

We know that the problems here still have their reservations and that radicals on both ends of the spectrum are still looking for a fight. Virginia Republicans have just abandoned a congressman and may lose a seat in the House to punish him for officiating at the gay wedding of two of his former employees. And we've just started what will be years of back and forth on transgender issues.

But on that central issue that had been a predictable breakwater in American politics since the birth of the gay rights movement in the 1970s, the conflict ended and happened in a historic blink of an eye.

What we can forget, and what many politicians refuse to believe, is that in the long run public sentiment drives policies much more than policies that drive public sentiment.

Generational change, changing attitudes and cultural norms cannot be limited by legislation. Laws can delay changes like these, but ultimately they are their own ruin when citizens see them as unfair. And so, a topic that substantially defined a decade of political culture wars becomes a moot point.

It is useful then to ask what other issues can be discussed in the next decade.

For example: Will Republicans and Democrats, who have made a living from illegal immigration and resentment of immigration laws since the middle of a day, wake up to discover that the issue is no longer unimportant? Another decade of low immigration and generational change among Hispanic voters may do the trick.

Consider what happens with late abortion. Thanks to technological advances in ultrasound and neonatal care for preterm births, the absolutist position on elective abortions at any time during a pregnancy has become unsustainable. Late abortion restrictions are now widely popular and now in effect in many states across the country. Politicians did not change attitudes here, but responded to changes in attitude.

Or how about our current hot button for black Americans and cops?

It seems that we are in the middle of a process similar to what we saw about gay rights. As a recent poll by WaPo University and George Mason found tectonic changes in attitudes on the subject since 2014, including a 33-point shift among white Americans on the question of whether police killings like the one in Minneapolis are isolated incidents. or reflect a bigger problem.

While the Baby Boomers see this fight through the riots from 1967 to the early 1970s, an armed confrontation between black anarchists and white authoritarians, it appears that younger voters have moved toward a different paradigm that is much less oriented around us vs. they.

That won't change this summer or resolve this apparent impasse overnight, but it looks like we might be seeing another change on par with the one featured in the Supreme Court this week.

But when voters figure out what they think about dealing with the police, you can bet the same politicians who once wielded the wedge on both sides will be there for the first "Kumbaya" choir.

MARKER

NATIONAL AVERAGE FROM HEAD TO HEAD

Triumph: 41.8 percent

Biden: 50.2 percent

Lead size: Biden by 8.4 points

Change for a week: First week on average

(The average includes: CNN: Trump 41% – Biden 55%; NBC News / WSJ: Trump 42% – Biden 49%; NPR / PBS / Marist: Trump 43% – Biden 50%; IBD: Trump 42% – Biden 49%; Monmouth University: Trump 41% – Biden 52%.)

BATTLE POWER RANGES

(270 electoral votes necessary to win)

Launching: (103 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15)

Read R / Probable R: (186 electoral votes)

Read D / Probable D: (249 electoral votes)

(Complete classification here.)

TRUMP WORK PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 40.6 percent

Average disapproval: 55 percent

Net score: -14.4 points

Change for a week: ↓ 2 points

(The average includes: CNN: 40% approve – 57% disapprove; NPR / PBS: 42% approve – 55% disapprove; IBD: 42% approve – 52% disapprove; Gallup: 39% approve – 57% disapprove; CBS News: 40% approve – 54% disapprove.)

INCENTIVE ORDER TRAIN FOR POLICE REFORMS

AP: "After weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd, President Donald trump On Tuesday, he signed an executive order on police surveillance that would promote better police practices and establish a database to track officers with a history of complaints of excessive use of force. In the Rose Garden comments, Trump emphasized the need for higher standards and sympathized with mourning families, even as he praised the vast majority of officials as disinterested public servants and upheld his line of public order, while criticizing Democrats. … Trump's executive order would establish a database that tracks police officers with excessive use of force complaints in their records. And it would give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices and encourage … programs where social workers join the police when responding to non-violent calls … Trump said that, as part of the order, the use of bottlenecks would be prohibited & # 39; except if the life of an officer is at risk. "

Black officials say existing discrimination complicates reform efforts. WSJ: “Many black officers said they understood the anger behind the national protests initially sparked by the murder of George Floyd. Law enforcement officers not only need to change the way they monitor minority communities, these officers said, but departments must also change the way they treat their own minority officers. "The same hell that blacks were experiencing on the streets, we were experiencing within the department," he said. Eric Adams, who retired from the New York Police Department as a captain in 2006. Adams, who is now president of Brooklyn County, said the dynamic has not changed. … The Wall Street Journal has identified nearly two dozen lawsuits or settlements involving black agents who alleged discrimination against departments across the country in the past three years. "

The man shot a protest at the statue of the conqueror of New Mexico – NYT: "Gunfire erupted during a protest Monday night in Albuquerque to demand the removal of a statue of Juan de Oñate, the despotic conqueror of New Mexico, whose image has become the latest target in protests across the country aimed at correcting a story of racial injustice. As dozens of people congregated around a statue of Oñate, the 16th century colonial governor of New Mexico, cries erupted over proposals to take him down, and a man was shot, prompting police officers in riot gear to rush. The unidentified man was taken in an ambulance, and police detained several members of a right-wing militia dressed in camouflage and with military-style rifles. … boss Michael Geier The Albuquerque Police Department said on Twitter that authorities were investigating reports that vigilante groups instigated the violence. "

PENCE SAYS TRUMP CAN BE DOWNLOADED INTERIOR RALLY ON SATURDAY

USA Today: "Vice President Mike Pence He said Tuesday's planning for President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma was a "work in progress" and that other locations, including "outside activities" were being studied due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. . When asked "Fox and his friends" about the Saturday open-air rally for the coronavirus, Pence said, "You make a good point." "What I can tell you is that everything is a work in progress," Pence continued. ‘We have had such an overwhelming response that we are also looking for another place. We are also reviewing external activities and I know that the campaign team will keep the public informed as it progresses. "The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pence's comments."

Michigan poll finds Trump follows Biden by 16 points – Detroit Free Press: "The damage done to President Donald Trump's position in Michigan after recent protests outside the White House and in cities across the United States may have been even greater than originally believed," he said Tuesday. a new poll released by Free Press. Two weeks ago, EPIC-MRA of Lansing, a polling company working for Free Press, released a poll showing the former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic candidate, leading Trump 53% -41% in Michigan, a 12-point lead. But a second poll, which started on May 31, a day after the first poll began, and ended a day after the first poll, on June 4, showed Biden leading Trump 55% -39% in Michigan. , a margin of 16 points. As it did for the first poll, EPIC-MRA surveyed 600 randomly selected likely voters for the second poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. ”

Dingell: "I don't believe in these numbers" The Detroit News: "Two of Michigan's top Democrats urged supporters of Joe Biden on Monday, arguing that the former vice president's supporters should not be accommodating despite favorable polls ahead of the November election. During an online event she launched an effort called Michigan Women for Biden, the US representative. USA Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, was introduced as "Debbie Downer". "Some people say, 'Oh, look at the numbers,'" Dingell said. "I don't believe in these numbers." … Real Clear Politics currently shows that Biden has a 7.3% advantage over President Donald Trump in his average of recent polls. in Michigan and an average of 8.1% of surveys nationwide. "

Trump ahead in the latest Iowa poll – Des Moines Register: "Four years after Republican Donald Trump decisively won Iowa and the presidency, the state appears to be a setback as it seeks re-election this November, a new Des Moines Register / Mediacom Iowa poll shows. Trump led Iowa by 9 percentage points in its 2016 competition against Democrat Hillary Clinton. But today, the Iowa Register Survey shows former Lead President Vice President Joe Biden for just 1 point: 44% to 43%. The poll of 674 likely voters was conducted June 7-10 by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points. The results, which come amid a pandemic and widespread civil unrest, are among a wave of polls indicating an increasingly unstable electoral map for the president. States like Iowa that were expected to be safe territory for him after clear victories in 2016 now appear to be battlegrounds in 2020. "

BIDEN CRUSHES FUNDRAISING REGISTRY

CNBC: "Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee combined to raise more than $ 80 million in May, their biggest fundraiser for the 2020 election cycle. The campaign announced the record total in an email to supporters on Monday. The average online donation for the campaign was $ 30. More than half of its donors in May were new supporters. The campaign has tripled its total number of online donors since February. Educators were the majority of Biden's financial supporters last month. Biden's fundraising success comes when President Donald Trump has been struggling in most national polls. A Real Clear Politics poll average shows Biden just over seven points. The President has come under scrutiny for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his administration's response to protests across the country following the death of George Floyd. "

Feel hot for police policies – AP: "More than four dozen progressive groups have signed a letter to presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticizing his proposals for police reform and warning that if he does not adopt more progressive policies, he risks losing black voters, and the elections, this fall. … Criticizes in particular Biden's commitment to add $ 300 million in funds for community policing programs, arguing that such programs have contributed to police violence against American blacks … The letter, signed by more than 50 groups , including Bernie SandersOur Revolution, Black Voters Matter, and the League of United Latin American Citizens, among others, was dated June 11, almost two weeks after the nationwide protests, and a renewed conversation about criminal justice and police reform, which it erupted in the wake of Floyd's death. It also came the day after Biden wrote a USA Today op-ed reiterating his earlier proposal to add new funds for community policing. "

TRUMP CAN PUSH $ 1 IN NEW EXPENSES

Bloomberg: "The Trump administration is preparing a nearly $ 1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of its drive to propel the world's largest economy to life, according to people familiar with the plan. A preliminary version being prepared by the Department of Transportation would set aside most of the money for traditional infrastructure work, such as roads and bridges, but would also set aside funds for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband, the people said. President Donald Trump plans to discuss rural broadband access at a White House event on Thursday. An existing US infrastructure finance law will be renewed on September 30. And the administration sees it as a possible vehicle to push a broader package, the people said. They asked not to be identified because Trump's proposal is not final and has not been announced. "

Report: Members of Congress benefited from small business loans: Politician: “At least four members of Congress have somehow reaped benefits from the half-trillion dollar small business loan program they helped create. And no one knows how many more there could be. It is a bipartisan group of lawmakers who have recognized close ties to companies that have received program loans, businesses that are run by their families, or employ their spouse as a senior executive. Republicans on the list include the representative. Roger Williams from Texas, a wealthy businessman who owns car dealerships, auto body shops and car washes, and the Rep. Vicky Hartzler from Missouri, whose family owns multiple farms and equipment suppliers throughout the Midwest. Democrats count Rep. Susie Lee from Nevada, whose husband is CEO of a regional casino developer, and Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell from Florida, whose husband is a restaurant chain executive who has since repaid the loan. "

House Democrats press WH over oversight of bailout – NYT: "House Democrats opened an investigation Monday into the distribution of more than $ 500 billion in small business loans under a pandemic aid program, intensifying a standoff with the Trump administration as it resists the monitoring of trillions of dollars in coronavirus assistance funds. The announcement of the seven Democrats in a committee created to analyze how the administration is spending pandemic aid money came when Steven MnuchinThe Treasury secretary turned sharply under pressure from lawmakers and said he would work to reveal more about where the government-backed money would go through the loan initiative, the Paycheck Protection Program. It was the latest indication that despite attempts by lawmakers to create levels of oversight in the largest stimulus program of its kind in modern history, an administration that has been hostile to congressional scrutiny continues to resist. "

Pence played down the new outbreaks to the governors: NYT: "Vice President Mike Pence encouraged governors on Monday to adopt the administration's explanation that an increase in testing was a reason behind the new coronavirus outbreaks, even though test data has shown that Such a statement is misleading. "I encourage you all, as we talk about these things, to make sure and continue to explain to your citizens the magnitude of the increase in testing," Pence said in a call with the governors, the audio of which was obtained by The New York Times. "And that in most cases where we see a marginal increase in the number, that's more the result of the extraordinary work he's doing."

MLB Commissioner Warns Season Could Be Out – WSJ: "The growing labor dispute between Major League Baseball and the players' union walked off the cliff on Monday when commissioner Rob manfred He said there may not be any seasons in 2020. Manfred's statement came just five days after he guaranteed that MLB would at least play a shortened season amid the coronavirus pandemic. But as talks with the Major League Baseball Players Association have stopped in recent days, Manfred said even the 50-game campaign that had been discussed is in jeopardy. "The owners are 100% committed to getting baseball back on the field," said Manfred. "Unfortunately, I cannot tell you that I am 100% certain that it will happen."

WARREN SUPPORTS THE CHALLENGE IN THE OLD HOUSE PRIMARY

Fox News: "Sen. Elizabeth Warren he's getting into a fierce primary battle in New York between former Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel and his progressive primary challenger, middle school principal Jamaal Bowman. … The endorsement of the Massachusetts populist senator and former White House contender who ended his run for the Democratic presidential nomination in March comes a week after Bowman was backed by two other great progressives in Congress, the senator. Bernie Sanders Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York … While fighting for his political life, Engel is also receiving help from some of the top Democrats in the House of Representatives. On Sunday and Monday, the Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee obtained the endorsement of Majority Whip James Clyburn South Carolina, the third-ranking Democrat in the House as well as the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff from California and his partner from New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who chairs the Democratic Caucus of the Chamber ".

Hillary in the fray too … NYT: "Hillary clinton He delivered his first primary Democratic endorsement in a 2020 House race on Monday, supporting Representative Eliot L. Engel of New York, who is trying to fend off a serious challenge from his left after more than three decades in Congress. "I have worked with Eliot Engel as first lady, as a New York senator, and as secretary of state," said Mrs. Clinton in a statement provided to The New York Times. "Every step of the way, his number one priority has always been the same: deliver his constituents." The endorsement puts Mrs. Clinton on the opposite side of a wave of progressives who endorse Mr. Engel's main challenger, Jamaal Bowman, a middle school principal, including the senator Bernie Sanders Vermont; Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York; the Party of Working Families; Democrats Justice; and MoveOn, the progressive advocacy group. "

Bullock Feels Response to Coronavirus Increases in Senate Bid – WSJ: “Three days after the Governor of Montana. Steve Bullock announced his candidacy for the Senate, declared a state emergency. That was March 12, before cases of the new coronavirus were known in Montana. The next day, four Montanans were known to be "allegedly positive." On March 15, Bullock, the only acting governor to run for the Senate, stopped visits to nursing homes. It also closed state schools before hot spots like New York and New Jersey did the same. … But with frequent press conferences on coronavirus, Bullock is drawing far more attention from the local media than his Republican rival, the current senator. Steve Daines. David parker, chairman of the political science department at Montana State University, found that the number of local news articles mentioning Mr. Bullock increased from 184 in February to 809 in March, while Mr. Daines' mentions remained almost the same "

Of the bleaches

"What was the reason the statue was made and what honor made it possible? Is the Halftime Report also a news or opinion report? It seems that you are more an opinion than just the facts of history. We can make our own decisions about what we think is right, all you have to do is give us the facts of what is happening from both sides of the problem without saying what you think about the situation. If I can ask one more question, why are there so many people against the President? That has never been said that I have heard anyway just that it should be removed. He has been attacked since he announced his candidacy. Everything I've heard has been LIES about him. He has done more for the country and the citizens than any president for a long time. I don't agree with all of his tweets, but he leaves no doubt as to what he thinks and moves on. " W.M. Hockett, Twain Harte, California.

(Ed. Note: First, I can't tell you how much I love the name of your city! It's the first time I've heard of it, and once I read, I fell even more in love with your little mountain community. A scenic wonder named after two great authors? I'm in. As for your first question, we've been talking a lot here lately about America's history regarding the statue debate. He wanted to give the proponents the upkeep of the Confederate monuments. And while I certainly don't doubt my enthusiasm for Abraham Lincoln and the Founding Fathers, I didn't want to let a historical debate slide into current events. I don't care what other people in other places want to honor or disgrace with names and statues locally. It is their business and happily I leave them. Also, few will do better than you with Mark Twain and Brett Harte! Anyway, I think we can let the matter drop for a while. As for your second question, don't kid yourself, Mr. Hockett … You know perfectly well that President Trump's brand is about conflict and drama. Not surprisingly, a person whose political career has thrived on his critics' reactions would have so many of them. I guess they included their supporters as well, kicking the hornets' nests. Consequently, they itch more than the typical politician. Now, Trump would have had many detractors if he had followed the same policies in a polite and unassuming way, all presidents do. No president has been sworn in without more than 40 percent of the electorate voting against them since Lyndon Johnson back in 1964. But Trump loves chaos and conflict in a way that no one else has, so don't be so surprised that he has detractors.)

