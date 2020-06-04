Culture war escalates when Trump says media glorify protesters

The letter practically screams its message:

“Dangerous MOBS from far-left groups run through our streets and cause utter chaos. They are DESTROYING our cities and riots, it is absolute madness. President Trump has made it clear that he will not tolerate his unpleasant acts of violence against innocent citizens. "

That, says the massive Trump-Pence campaign email, is why the president is designating Antifa as a terrorist organization, and why recipients must add his name to a list, no doubt to receive future launches. fundraising.

On the other hand, an editorial in the Washington Post is titled: "Trump's Threats to Deploy Troops Bring the United States Closer to Anarchy."

TRUMP THREATENS RIOTERS WITH MILITARY, BIDEN URGES RACIAL HEALING

We are going through a lot right now: sometimes violent protests that have marked America's cities, a fierce debate about protecting black men from police brutality, all in the midst of a horrible pandemic. But we are also immersed in a full-blown cultural war.

Trump, while repeatedly expressing concern over the death of George Floyd, is taking advantage of the unrest to militarize the response and rule as a self-appointed president of law and order. Joe Biden, while expressing concern about the violence, is taking advantage of the Minneapolis tragedy to portray himself as a racial healer facing systemic injustice.

This is very likely to become the framework for the November elections: did Trump protect the country from radical rioters, and the coronavirus, and would Biden be too committed to minority interest groups to do a better job?

Trump is targeting, as he has done so many times, the media. He tweeted:

“If you watch Fake News @CNN or MSDNC, you would think that murderers, terrorists, arsonists, thugs, thugs, looters, ANTIFA and others would be the kindest and kindest people in the entire world. No, they are what they are, very bad for our country!

There is now a lot to criticize in the coverage, especially the exaggerated hostility towards Trump. But if there is a presenter, correspondent, or collaborator who has portrayed murderers, arsonists, and looters as wonderful people, I have not seen him.

They certainly may have said that it is important to understand black anger and frustration in the wake of Floyd's death, but I have not seen them justify violence.

One person who went too far, in my opinion, is Nicole Hannah Jones, a New York Times Magazine reporter who won a Pulitzer for the newspaper's "1619" slavery project. She told CBSN that "violence is when a state agent kneels on a man's neck" and kills him. But, he said, "destroying property that can be replaced is not violence," and using the same language for that "is not moral." Okay, the murder is definitely worse, but if your store is wrecked and looted or if your car is set on fire, that, ladies and gentlemen, is violence.

If this is truly a culture war, it has scrambled the usual battle lines. Some African-American commentators responded to Biden's speech in Philadelphia by saying that his pleasant words were not enough, that he needed to push for more concrete action.

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE'S PODCAST BUZZMETER MEDIA, A RIFF OF THE HOTTEST STORIES OF THE DAY

Several religious leaders have harshly criticized Trump, including former presidential candidate Pat Robertson. The Episcopalian Bishop and the Catholic Archbishop of Washington have also been highly critical of the President's visits to the Church of Saint John and a shrine to Saint John Paul II. And George W. Bush was implicitly critical in a statement calling for greater attention to complaints from the black community.

Trump's own Pentagon chief Mark Esper distanced himself saying he did not believe that the active duty military should be used to quell the protests (and he tried to clean up a mess by dropping his denial that he knew he was accompanying the president to the church photo). op near the White House).

And on an extraordinary break, Jim Mattis, who resigned as Trump's first defense secretary, wrote in the Atlantic:

"Donald Trump is the first president in my life who does not try to unite the American people, does not even intend to. Instead, it tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. ”

The retired general said he never dreamed that the troops "would under no circumstances be ordered to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens, let alone provide a strange photo for the commander-in-chief-elect, with the military leadership at his side." Mattis demands enormous respect, and this will not be as easy to dismiss as a revealing Omarosa book.

As for the role of the media, my main concern is whether 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week cable coverage is exacerbating the situation. Of course, there is no doubt that these protests are now a global story and must be covered to a large extent.

But every day, many cable news programs are essentially anchored or co-anchored from the streets. You see tension build up into the night as journalists walk with protesters in New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and other cities. The question, spoken or not, is whether something bad is about to happen. And there can be no doubt that the presence of television cameras, more than a week after Floyd's death, attracts protesters who want to be seen, spread their message and, in some cases, wreak havoc. And if things get ugly, it's "good television." These are driving classifications.

When there are clashes, television magnifies them. When things are peaceful, networks often record images of previous confrontations or violence as a kind of featured reel.

Steve Hilton, the conservative British author and contributor to Fox News, tweeted that "the media is making it worse by tapping into violence for commercial purposes / showing peaceful protests / NOT giving violent thugs the publicity they crave."

We hear a lot of rhetoric about how we should all be part of the solution. Media people also have to rethink their approach.