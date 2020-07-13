CUNY plans to have most classes online this fall amid coronavirus concerns

New York City University is preparing to continue offering the majority of classes online during the fall semester amid continuing concerns about the coronavirus.

CUNY's Board of Trustees passed a resolution last week alerting students seeking 275,000 grades and 6,700 teachers in its 25 colleges and professional schools that there is a high probability that most classes are virtual rather than face-to-face in their campus when classes resume in September.

"The University, through this resolution, recognizes that by reducing the density of people on university campuses and by offering the choice of classes and support services in a primarily online and remote format, the University can better ensure health, the continued safety and well-being of its students, teachers and staff, ”the statement said.

The plan would also "preserve the availability of its physical spaces for those academic programs and support services that require them," the resolution said.

For example, laboratory courses that require hands-on activity would be among the courses that could be offered in person.

The resolution said CUNY officials would prefer more in-person classes, noting that New York has come a long way in reducing COVID-19 infections and deaths.

However, he added: "Pending the introduction of effective long-term health solutions, the COVID-19 public health emergency pandemic continues to be a concern in New York State and elsewhere in the United States, and in fact it is showing recent signs of worsening as the number of new cases reported daily has reached record levels. "

"The COVID-19 virus continues to pose a threat to the continuity of business and education … The University's top priority in planning for the fall semester of 2020 is to protect the health and safety of students, the faculty and staff while creating the conditions for our students to progress in their academic programs. "

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in March requiring that all schools, including CUNY and SUNY institutions, switch to virtual classes to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Students and parents at some universities have complained that online classes are inferior to in-person instruction and have demanded tuition refunds.