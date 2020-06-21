Cuomo bows after his deadly decision in a nursing home: Goodwin

There's an old saying that if you don't honk your own horn, there will be no music. Governor Andrew Cuomo is obviously a believer, having ended his streak of 111 daily coronavirus sessions with yet another burst of praise for himself.

From March 2 to Friday, he participated in marathon appearances that increased his political ratings. At first, it garnered incredible 87 percent approval in the state, and an April poll found that 56 percent of national Democrats wanted to get rid of Joe Biden and make Cuomo the presidential candidate.

That support reflected how skillfully the governor performed on camera. He seemed to be in control of the facts and used large charts to demonstrate the flow of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. He repeated the federal mantra of "flattening the curve" to justify his historic closure of New York.

As time went on, Cuomo became personal and used his mother, his three daughters, his CNN anchor brother, his late father, and others as accessories. The off-topic detours, which included his method of cooking dumplings, became oddly forgiving, but still drew him to so-called "cuomosexual" viewers.

But there is another old saying that also applies here: appearances can be misleading. In this case, it was certainly because the off-camera reality is that Cuomo's handling of the pandemic response was disastrous without measure.

Thousands of New York elders probably died from their mistakes, but they refuse to acknowledge a single mistake to bereaved families.

His biggest mistake was the infamous Health Department order of March 25 requiring nursing homes and rehabilitation centers to admit COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals. It stands as one of the worst decisions in New York history because it sentenced the most vulnerable to hellish deaths surrounded by strangers, while not visiting friends or family.

The order did not notify nursing homes, there was no help, and there was no way to reject infectious patients. To avoid discrimination, he even said that households could not ask whether the patients who forced them had tested positive.

Officially, New York says that the coronavirus claimed 6,200 lives in nursing homes, or about 25 percent of the state total of nearly 25,000 deaths, but the actual total is certainly higher. Some estimate that nursing home deaths are closer to 12,000.

One reason for the gap is that many of those who died were never examined. Another is that officials changed counting methods halfway. Residents who became ill in homes but died in hospitals were initially counted in nursing home totals; their deaths were later counted in hospital totals.

Although the order was causing havoc behind closed doors, the general public was in the dark until The Post revealed the story on April 21, and the governor has been attacking The Post ever since. That day, Albany reporter Bernadette Hogan asked about the order at the briefing.

"That's a good question, I don't know," said Cuomo, addressing Dr. Howard Zucker, his health commissioner. Zucker assured the media that "necessary precautions will be taken to protect other residents" in nursing homes.

That was the first of many lies that Cuomo and his team would use in their efforts to shirk responsibility and blame. Zucker had to know, and Cuomo should have known that no precautions [zero, none] were taken to protect nursing home residents.

Because the order went into effect immediately, without inspections or conversations with managers, the state had no idea which of the 600 long-term care facilities had enough space and personnel to segregate COVID-19 patients. The state also did not know if the facility had any protective equipment for nurses and others who would care for infected patients.

The next day, my column included a heartbreaking example of the disaster that had been unfolding for almost a month. Long Island educator Arlene Mullin, in a letter that marked the March 25 order and led to Hogan's question, went straight to the point.

"I wonder who will hold Governor Cuomo responsible for the deaths of so many older people because of his reckless decision," Mullin wrote. "I am writing as a daughter who lost her beautiful 88-year-old mother who was receiving physical therapy in one of those facilities."

We know that their devastating experience was not unique back then, and many others would suffer similar agony in the following weeks. Their pain was exacerbated because Cuomo had banned families from visiting loved ones since March 12, so that visitors would not bring the virus to nursing homes.

That decision, based on what happened in Washington state, Italy, China and South Korea, showed awareness of the extreme danger the virus posed to the elderly. However, two weeks later, the Health Department order forcibly introduced the virus into those same homes, where it spread like a forest fire.

Despite the deadly consequences of his decision, Cuomo has resorted to an ever-changing logic that is a cheap and crude gamble to blame no one but himself. Alternatively he has pointed the finger at God, the Trump administration and nursing home owners.

Even weirder, after the order was rescinded on May 10, Cuomo continued to defend it, saying, "Whatever we are doing has worked, in fact."

If it worked, why terminate it?

Part of his defense has been repeatedly blaming The Post, especially me and fellow columnist Bob McManus, accusing us of trying to protect President Trump. He said our coverage is just "political," he called nursing home deaths a "shiny object" and added Post President Rupert Murdoch to his list of scapegoats.

Unfortunately for Cuomo, his "fake news" post is not working. PolitiFact says its claim that it was following federal guidance is "mostly false," and has been gutted by other media organizations for deaths in nursing homes, including ProPublica. The Associated Press estimates that 4,500 COVID-19 patients were sent to nursing homes.

Even The New York Times briefly halted its hate coverage of Trump to declare that New York became the epicenter of the virus in part because Cuomo and others "were hampered by their own confusing guidance, unheard warnings, delayed decisions, and political struggles. "

Cuomo was also spectacularly – and costly – wrong about the need for tens of thousands of additional ventilators and hospital beds. Trump provided many of the two, but most of the fans were unused, and the Javits Center and the USNS Comfort naval hospital ship were largely empty, even as nursing homes exploded at the seams with COVID-19 patients. .

Now that his daily schedule is over, perhaps the governor will be honest with himself about what he did wrong. If so, you should muster up the courage to reunite with Arlene Mullin, Maria Porteus, Janice Dean, Sisters Aida and Haydee Pabey, and other New Yorkers who lost loved ones in nursing homes.

You need to hear their stories, and they deserve honest responses from your governor. We all do it.