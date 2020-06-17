Cuomo defends the response to the coronavirus, says & # 39; New Yorkers who died, did not die because we failed them & # 39;

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo defended his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, arguing that he was not responsible for the deaths in his state.

"I think the New Yorkers who died didn't die because we failed them," Cuomo told ABC News's "Good Morning America." "We got them a hospital bed, which we didn't know we could. We got them a nurse with PPE [personal protective equipment], with a mask, with a gown. We got them a doctor. We got them a respirator." All who died , we did everything we could. "

CUOMO WILL FINISH THE DAILY PRESENTATION OF CORONAVIRUSES

Cuomo has come under widespread criticism for its early order requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients who had been discharged from hospitals, effectively placing them in the same facilities that house the demographic groups most vulnerable to the virus.

As of Tuesday, official figures showed that 6,381 nursing home residents had died from the virus. However, that number does not include residents who died in hospitals or outside nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Cuomo previously claimed that the state was following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control when the nursing home order was initially issued. But Politifact called that claim "mostly false" last week, arguing that the CDC did not force its hands on nursing homes like Cuomo did in its March 25 order.

More from the media

CUOMO SAYS SOME REGIONS OF NEW YORK TO ENTER THE & # 39; PHASE 3 & # 39; BETWEEN CORONAVIRUS RECOVERY

However, Cuomo has received overwhelming praise for his handling of the pandemic. In a May poll, 81 percent of New York voters approved of their management of the coronavirus response and only 17 percent disapproved.

Also on Wednesday, Cuomo said he will hold the last of his daily press sessions on the pandemic response on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"We will do briefings as necessary," Cuomo said. "I am sure they will often be necessary, but we are going to turn the page on the immediacy of this crisis."

As of Wednesday, New York reported more than 385,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 24,600 deaths.

Joseph Wulfsohn and Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this report.