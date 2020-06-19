Cuomo dismisses criticism of nursing home deaths as & # 39; shiny object & # 39;

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo again defended his administration's nursing home policy Thursday that critics say contributed to thousands of coronavirus deaths, criticizing the controversy as "a brilliant object" and "pure politics."

Cuomo's comments came during an interview at WAMC-AM in New York on Thursday. He was asked about the criticism and whether he recognized that the policy was "on the wrong track."

"No," replied the Democratic governor. “The nursing home is an unfortunate situation on two levels. Number 1, people in nursing homes died. The nursing home (controversy) is pure politics, Republicans in Congress think there is a vulnerability. "

He added: "The thing about nursing homes is just politics."

Cuomo went on to say that the criticism is only one way to deflect criticism of the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They don't want to talk about what the federal government did in COVID. So they want to attack Democrats for the death of nursing homes," Cuomo said. "It's the same M.O … it just distracts, you know, creates a shiny object to divert attention from what they don't want you to focus on."

He added: "We had the worst case in the United States because the federal government had no idea what was going on. Where was the CDC? And where was the NIH? And where were they all?

While Trump has faced significant criticism for his handling at the federal level, Cuomo has received scathing criticism for his early order requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals, effectively placing them on the same facilities that house the most vulnerable demographic groups. to the virus

Cuomo has insisted that New York's original nursing home policy was in line with a March 13 directive from the Trump administration's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the CDC that was sent to all states on how to control nursing homes.

The guidelines say that a nursing home "can accept a resident diagnosed with COVID-19 … as long as the facility can follow CDC's guidance," and requires any newly admitted resident with a COVID-19 case. is placed in a designated COVID -19 care unit. The guide also says that "nursing homes should admit anyone they would normally admit to their facilities, including people from hospitals where a COVID-19 case was / is present."

New York, among other states, said at the time that nursing homes cannot refuse to take patients from hospitals just because they have the coronavirus. After mounting criticism that the policy put the most vulnerable people at risk and contributed to a large number of deaths, New York reversed course on May 10. Hospitals can now only send patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 to nursing homes.

While Cuomo claims the state was following CDC guidelines, Politifact called that claim "mostly false" last week, arguing that CDC did not force hands on nursing homes in the same way that Cuomo in its order of March 25.

Nursing care centers, home to some of the most vulnerable citizens, have been coronavirus hot spots across the country. New York leads the nation with the most reported deaths from nursing homes with coronavirus.

As of this week, official figures showed that more than 6,300 nursing home residents had died from the virus. However, that number does not include residents who died in hospitals or outside nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

