Cuomo Invites All MLB Teams To Play In New York State Amid COVID-19 Problems

Play ball … here!

That's the launch by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to all Major League Baseball teams, saying they should come play in New York State if they can't play ball in their home state due to restrictions on outbreaks or coronaviruses.

Major League Baseball is struggling with the challenges of playing ball in the COVID crisis. I've said from day one that I thought it was a very good idea to get sports back without fans. But, it would be televised, etc. I think it would be good for the economy, I think it would be good for the psyche, I think it would be good for the soul of the nation, "the governor said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters.

"Here is my suggestion: I understand the challenge they face. New York State could host any major league game that any team wants to play and they could play those games in our stadiums," said Cuomo.

“New York State has one of the lowest infection rates in the United States. New York State has a complete health protocol system. We have a test system in place. I offer Major League Baseball: If you have trouble playing in other states, come play here, "he said.

Cuomo previously announced special restrictions sanctioned by the state Department of Health to allow a delay in the spring training season for the Mets and Yankees.

He also announced last week that the Toronto Blue Jays will play their regular season in Buffalo.

The statewide infection rate as of Monday was at .9 percent, after the results of approximately 57,000 COVID-19 tests performed, the state daily average.

"We will establish a health protocol. They could take your team on a private plane. They could go from the airport to a hotel, where they would be quarantined. We would test everyone, ”continued Cuomo.

"We would retrieve the test results and then they could play ball in our stadium and they could get on a plane and fly home. We have the ability to do it. We have the trial resources to do it. "

When asked if baseball players are considered "essential" workers under New York's strict travel advisory requiring a quarantine of 14 days after the entry of an individual from states experiencing high rates of coronavirus infection, the Governor said no, but upon entering the Empire State the athletes would have him transported to a "quarantine hotel," and the tests would be administered.

They would also not be allowed to leave the hotel, and after playing the scheduled game, they would be required to immediately get on a plan and return home.