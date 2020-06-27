Cuomo says NY will investigate a coronavirus outbreak in the city after a student visits Florida

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took steps Saturday to quell a coronavirus outbreak in the city of Westchester, where Bill and Hillary Clinton have a home.

Cuomo ordered the state Department of Health to investigate the outbreak involving a high school student who attended a June 20 graduation ceremony in Chappaqua after visiting Florida, where a further surge of coronavirus has forced officials to close bars and beaches. .

Cuomo said the student began showing symptoms after the event at the Chappaqua train station. Since the event, four other attendees have tested positive for COVID-19.

"New Yorkers have controlled the spread of this unprecedented virus by being smart and disciplined, and our progress to date is illustrated by the current low number of new cases and hospitalizations," Cuomo said in a press release.

"But as we are seeing in other states that reopened quickly, the pandemic is far from over and we need to be vigilant." We are prepared to do the aggressive testing and contact tracing necessary to curb and ultimately control any potential group of new cases like Westchester County, "added the Governor.

Infected student Horace Greeley High School also attended an unofficial graduation-related "Field Night" event on June 20 that was open to Horace Greeley juniors and seniors, and students from the school districts of the surroundings, Cuomo said.

The governor said those who attended the ceremony or other graduation events, which continued through June 21, were asked to quarantine until July 5 and wait for a call from a contract tracker. The sick were self-isolated.

Horace Greeley celebrated graduation at the Chappaqua train station.

Chappaqua's most famous residents, the Clintons, addressed graduates via video call.

Cuomo also said Saturday that he issued a new executive order that makes New York employees who voluntarily travel to high-risk states after June 25 ineligible for paid sick leave of COVID-19.

It was not immediately clear if the order was linked to Horace Greeley's graduation.