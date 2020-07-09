Cuomo sent 6,300 COVID-19 patients to nursing homes amid a pandemic

New York sent more than 6,300 recovering coronavirus patients to vulnerable nursing homes during the pandemic's heyday, officials said this week.

The transfers were made under a now widely dismissed and much-criticized policy that prohibited nursing homes from refusing to accept patients with COVID-19, a directive from the Cuomo administration with the intention of releasing hospital beds for the sickest patients. .

New York is now home to one of the highest nursing home death rates in the nation, with more than 6,400 deaths in homes and long-term care facilities linked to the virus.

But Governor Andrew Cuomo and his administration argue that the controversial policy is not to blame for the tragic figure.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the virus spread through the 20,000 infected employees in the home, many of whom continued to work in March and April without knowing they were sick, according to the findings described in a report. DOH published Monday.

"Facts matter. And those are the facts, ”Zucker said during a press conference on Monday.

The report supports claims that Cuomo had been making for weeks that sick staff, not transported patients, had caused the deadly spread through nursing homes.

Critics in the state Legislature have questioned the report's credibility, and lawmakers plan to go ahead with public hearings on the nursing home's death, NY1 reported.

Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Queens) condemned the report as a "cover-up."

"This is a conflict of interest for the health department to investigate its own bad decisions," Kim said Monday.

"For them to say that the decision to send COVID-19 patients from hospitals to the infirmary did not contribute to increasing infections is ridiculous," said Kim.

Cuomo chief adviser Richard Azzopardi applauded some of the criticism on Monday.

"Once again, Ron Kim doesn't know what he's talking about and apparently doesn't care to be ashamed," Azzopardi said at the time. "The DOH report was reviewed by experts from Mount Sinai and Northwell Health, and it is disturbing that this politician refuses to believe facts, science and dates on a calendar."

