Cuomo signs the police reform bill; NYPD union warns cops will be "unable to do the job"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed on Friday a package of police reforms that were fueled by protests following the death of George Floyd, but a major police union warned that radical measures would leave the best in New York. " unable to do it. " the job."

"Police reform is long overdue, and Mr. Floyd's murder is only the most recent murder," Cuomo said, signing the legislation that had been passed by the state legislature.

THE HEADS OF THE NYPD RIP UNION POLICIES FOR ANTI-COP PUSH: "THEY ARE ASKING US TO GET AWAY FROM YOU"

The bills include a chokehold ban and police measures that make it easy to sue callers for more than good reason by others, as well as a special prosecutor's office to investigate deaths during police encounters. It comes amid concerns about police accountability and the use of force after Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Another law would repeal section 50-A of the civil rights law, making complaints against officers public. Police unions fear that such a move means frivolous complaints may be used against officers.

They come as part of a national debate on police practices. Republicans have lent their support to some reforms, with President Trump signaling his support for choke limits, but they have opposed calls to disburse or even completely abolish police departments. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that he intends to divert some funds from the New York Police to social services.

Additionally, the roughly 500 state police departments will have to come up with plans to tackle everything from the use of force to implicit bias awareness training for next April under an executive order Cuomo said he will issue.

Several guests joined Cuomo at the ceremony, including the Rev. Al Sharpton and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, another black man killed during an arrest in New York in 2014.

"These bills represent a substantial change, so we will not be sitting here reviewing this after the next funeral and after the next situation," Sharpton said.

Cuomo has 10 days to act on other bills passed by lawmakers this week, including legislation that prohibits police from using racial profiling and another bill that ensures people arrested or in custody of the policy receive needs care medical and mental health.

"This is a day to celebrate: the culmination of years of work to change the dynamic and end the broken 50-A law," Blasio tweeted. "This is a great step forward for accountability."

The New York Police Charitable Association (PBA) warned that the laws will make an already difficult job for police officers even more difficult.

"Governor Cuomo and our legislative leaders do not have to celebrate today," PBA President Patrick Lynch said in a statement. “New York State had been failing our communities for decades: it did not provide economic opportunities, it did not educate our youth, it did not care for the vulnerable and the mentally ill. Police officers spend our days addressing the problems caused by these failures. "

"Now, we can't even do that," he said. "We will be permanently frozen, stripped of all resources and unable to do the job. We don't want to see our communities suffer, but this is what Governor Cuomo and our elected leaders have chosen. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.