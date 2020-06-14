Cuomo threatens to shut down Manhattan, Hamptons again if coronavirus social distancing rules are broken

Governor Andrew Cuomo reprimanded New Yorkers on Sunday for breaking the coronavirus social distancing rules and threatening to close Manhattan and the Hamptons again.

"We will not go back to that dark place because local governments did not do their job" and people do not take adequate precautions amid the coronavirus, Cuomo said, noting that the state has received 25,000 complaints about health security violations since the beginning of the pandemic.

“These are not difficult violations to detect. People send videos of these violations, "said the governor, arguing that police and officials were not applying the rules sufficiently locally.

This weekend the democrat tweeted a warning in response to a video of crowds of New Yorkers reveling in the streets with few masks or social distancing: "Don't make me come there."

He warned New Yorkers to be cautious and that local governments "enforce." It also renewed calls to protesters protesting in the wake of George Floyd's death to be tested amid fears that the protests could be fertile ground for COVID.

"I am not going to allow situations that we know have a high probability of causing an increase in the virus," Cuomo said. "Local governments, do your job."

He continued: "Local governments are not monitoring surveillance, enforcing, yes, there is a very real possibility that we will reverse the reopening of those areas."

Cuomo has come under fire for his handling of the pandemic, with critics pointing to an now-modified order requiring nursing homes to receive COVID-19 patients, where the elderly, most likely to experience severe symptoms of the virus, were housed Cuomo and his administration argued that it followed the guidelines issued by the Trump administration.