Cuomo, under fire by coronavirus response, declares that New York & # 39; crushed & # 39; the curve

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that New York "crushed" the curve and "did the impossible" as the state begins to reopen after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic appears to have passed, even when He faces criticism for his handling of the virus.

"We did the impossible. NYC will open phase one on Monday. We don't just squash the curve, we squash it. #NYTough "

The tweet occurs when New York City enters phase one of reopening, and other parts of the state have already entered "phase two." Phase 2 "allows office workers, real estate services, retail store purchases and some barber services to resume," according to the governor's website.

New York was one of the states most affected by the new coronavirus, with more than 30,000 deaths from the virus as of Saturday, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, despite implementing a series of severe closure measures in response to They have seen businesses, schools, and recreational activities closed for months.

Cuomo was widely praised for his calm but steadfast handling of the virus in the early days of the outbreak, where his measured daily press conferences often contrasted with President Trump's most combative White House reports.

But as the death count skyrocketed dramatically, Cuomo came under scrutiny in particular by an order now amended on March 25 requiring nursing homes to receive COVID-19 patients, where the elderly, the most likely to suffering severe virus symptoms, they were housed.

A scathing Associated Press report last month found that more than 4,300 elderly coronavirus-infected patients were sent to vulnerable nursing homes. The state has estimated that more than 5,000 patients in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have died from coronavirus, but a Daily Caller report found that New York could be dramatically reporting deaths.

It has led to calls from Cuomo's political opponents for the Justice Department to open an investigation into nursing home deaths. Cuomo and his administration have tried to deflect that criticism, saying it was following guidelines issued by the Trump administration.

"New York followed the guidance of the president's agencies," Cuomo said last month. "… What New York did was follow what the Republican Administration said. That is not my attempt to politicize it. It is my attempt to depoliticize it. So don't criticize the state for following the President's policy."

The guidelines say a nursing home "can accept a resident diagnosed with COVID-19 … as long as the facility can follow CDC's guidance." The guide also says that "nursing homes should admit anyone they would normally admit to their facilities, including people from hospitals where a COVID-19 case was / is present."

New York finally changed policy on May 10. Hospitals can now only send patients negative for COVID-19 to nursing homes.

Meanwhile, the New York economy is expected to take a beating from the month-long blockades, with estimates from the city's Independent Budget Office that New York City could lose 475,000 jobs by next March and see a decline. of $ 9.7 billion in tax revenue over the next two years.

In addition to that, New York has recently been hit by a series of protests, riots, and looting in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

But Cuomo and New York as a whole hope that the worst of the crisis is behind us. Cuomo announced Saturday that the virus had killed 35 people across the state in the past 24 hours, up from a peak of more than 700 per day in April. It comes after New York City did not report new deaths in a single day earlier in the week, according to the New York Post.

"So we would like to see that no one dies in New York State ever. But this is very, very good news, "Cuomo told reporters." And compared to where we were, this is a big sigh of relief. "

