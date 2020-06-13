Cuomo warns New Yorkers to stay "smart" about the coronavirus, before warning revelers: "Don't make me come down."

As New York gradually withdraws from its months-long blockade in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers on Saturday to stay "smart" about precautions, even warning party-goers of the Big Apple that does not "force me to go down". there "bypassing precautions.

"I tell the citizens of this state that they are the ones who accomplished the impossible, they are the ones who reduce that transmission rate: you have to stay smart. Keep doing what we are doing. Don't stop, ”he said at a press conference on Saturday. “Don't think, 'Well, now we are reopening. Everything is fine. The weather is better. Everything is fine. I heard New York is doing well. It is, but only because of what you're doing. "

CUOMO, UNDER FIRE BY CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE, NEW YORK DECLARES & # 39; CRUSHED & # 39; THE CURVE

"That has been the secret from day one. You stop doing what you are doing. You will see those numbers change," he said.

Later, he tweeted a warning in response to a video of crowds of New Yorkers reveling in the streets with few masks or social distancing: "Don't make me come there."

At the previous press conference, he said the "news is good" from the data they are receiving as parts of the state go through different phases of the four-stage reopening process. In particular, he noted data showing hospitalizations are the lowest since March 20.

CATHOLIC PRIESTS, ORTHODOX JEWS SUE CUOMO, BY BLASIO ABOUT THE REOPENING PLAN

Cuomo has come under fire for his handling of the pandemic, with critics pointing to an now-modified order requiring nursing homes to receive COVID-19 patients, where the elderly, most prone to severe symptoms of the virus, were housed Cuomo and his administration argue that he was following the guidelines issued by the Trump administration.

But, Cuomo noted that as other states are seeing increases in cases and hospitalizations, so far there are no indicators that are happening in New York, despite the state being the most affected in the country, particularly in the city. from New York.

"Then we have. We have tamed the beast. Now we are one hundred eighty degrees on the other side. The best number, the fewest deaths we've seen since the beginning, "he said." And that's the number that I know makes my stomach churn and everyone in this state. This is the number that is most painful and it's the level lowest since it started. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But he warned New Yorkers to be cautious and that local governments "enforce." It also renewed calls to protesters protesting in the wake of George Floyd's death to be tested amid fears that the protests could be fertile ground for COVID.

"To the protesters. I say to wear a mask. It is the law, ”he said.