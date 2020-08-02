Cuomo's main assistant criticizes Blasio's reopening plan as & # 39; a scheme & # 39;

The Cuomo administration is giving Mayor Bill de Blasio a poor rating for his schools' reopening plan.

The late 32-page plan Hizzoner presented to state officials on Friday is more like "a blueprint" than a holistic view and is very small compared to other school districts, a senior Cuomo official said Sunday.

"It's about 30 pages," Jim Malatras, Cuomo's chief aide and current president of SUNY Empire State College, told reporters.

"Other plans that have been presented are much more detailed at first glance," he added, noting that the Big Apple has more than a million students.

“The Yonkers School District has 39 schools, 27,000 students, and [its plan is] approximately 80 pages. The Albany City School District has 10,000 students; that [plan] has around 60 pages, 70 pages of details. "

Blasio's controversial reopening plan presented at 5:30 p.m. Friday would provide students with a "blended approach" to classroom and online learning, with most attending two or three days a week, where they would be required to wear masks and limit interactions with other students.

But Malatras said state health officials have not yet reviewed the plan. The city has yet to come up with school-by-school reopening plans, which expire next Friday.

The president of the United Federation of Teachers, Michael Mulgrew, has criticized the plan as "not enough to protect students and staff," but Cuomo downplayed the possibility of a strike on Sunday.

"If the union is not comfortable with a plan, I don't know if it should go down to a strike, but if the union and the teachers are not comfortable, then they are not going to show up," said the governor.

"You don't have to go on strike," he said. “No one wants to compel teachers against their will to work and make it a legal fight. It's about common sense and public, whether it's a safe plan or not a safe plan. "

Meanwhile, New York state reached its lowest number of daily hospitalizations since March, at 556, Cuomo said. Only three New Yorkers died from the virus on Saturday.

"It's all very good news. The numbers are almost where we want them to be, but we have to be diligent," Cuomo said, adding that state liquor authorities issued 36 coronavirus-related violations to restaurants and bars on Saturday.

"No part of the United States is safe [from the virus]," he added. "New York is in the United States, the last time I checked it out."