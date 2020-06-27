Curfew in New York amid unconstitutional George Floyd protests: class action lawsuit

The recent weeklong curfew in New York City violated residents' rights to leave, a new lawsuit alleges.

The class action lawsuit alleges that "extremely limited" acts of vandalism and looting in some city neighborhoods during protests surrounding the police murder of George Floyd did not present "a clear and imminent danger so substantial that it would exceed fundamental freedoms" that the stripped curfew.

The controversial curfew ran from June 1 to June 7.

"There are very limited circumstances during which an entire city of millions of people can be relegated to house arrest," said attorney Joshua Fitch, who represents the three named plaintiffs.

"And the imminence of danger and the level of danger you would have to do that was not even remotely found by some isolated acts of vandalism and even looting."

Fitz said the plaintiffs could be expanded to include any resident who was arrested or fined in violation of the order, or even all New Yorkers who were confined due to the curfew, which lasted from 11 p.m. at 5 in the morning of the first night and it was increased to start at 8 at night for the rest of the week.

The lawsuit hopes to provide financial relief to anyone affected. He names both Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio as defendants.

A spokesman for the city's Legal Department responded to the lawsuit, saying the curfew "was a legally strong and important public safety measure."

At least hundreds of people were arrested for violating the curfew as police tried to quell protests against police brutality. Many more were summoned, according to the lawsuit.

But the lawsuit names three men who claim they were arrested for violating the curfew even though they did not attend the protests: Lamel Jeffery, Thaddeus Blake and Chayse Pena.

Blake was charging his phone into an electrical outlet outside his Bronx building after the curfew on June 5 when police approached him and ordered him to enter. When Blake told officers that he first needed to retrieve his phone, they "approached aggressively" and handcuffed him.

Fitch said the curfew was developed in a discriminatory manner against communities of color.

"I don't know too many white people who were afraid to go out after the curfew, or arrested or called as the minority community was," he added.

"We have all accepted that there is a widespread deadly pandemic. For the past three months, the city has never instituted a curfew to keep people safe, so the idea that a few cases of looting justify it is absurd." he added.