Current and former NHL players form Hockey Diversity Alliance

Seven current or former black NHL players formed the Hockey Diversity Alliance on Monday, creating another avenue to combat racism and bigotry in the sport.

Akim Aliu, whose history of racism in hockey in late 2019 brought the issue to the forefront, and San Jose forward Evander Kane will lead the group. The executive committee is made up of a Minnesota advocate. Matt DumbaDetroit defender Trevor Daley, Buffalo forward Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia forward Chris Stewart and recently retired forward Joel Ward.

"Our mission is to eradicate racism and bigotry in hockey," the group said in a letter. "We will strive to be a force for positive change not only within our hockey game but also within society."

After telling his story of head coach Bill Peters using racist language towards him in the minors, Aliu earlier this season he consulted with the league office and owners about the means of exchange. The league announced the formation of several councils to address diversity and inclusion, which are expected to have their first meetings next month.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance will be independent from the NHL, but looks forward to working closely with the league to promote diversity and inclusion.

Kane has been at the forefront of current black gamers talking about racism and racial inequality after George Floyd's death in Minnesota. He called white athletes in hockey and other sports to speak as well, and more than 100 NHL players have posted on social media about the matter.

Some of those players, plus NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA Executive Director Don Fehr, also participated in a video with the message: "You don't have to look like George Floyd to understand that what happened to him was wrong."

In early May, Aliu shared even more of his experiences of racism in hockey in The Players & # 39; Tribune. Kane shared that post on social media, and now he and Aliu have teamed up to lead a new effort.

"By creating our alliance, we are confident that we can inspire a new generation of hockey players and fans," the group said. "We are hopeful that anyone who wears skates or sits in the stands will do so without concern for race, gender, or socioeconomic background and will be able to express their culture, identity, values, and personality without fear of retaliation."