Curtis Blaydes defeats Alexander Volkov for the fourth UFC win in a row

LAS VEGAS – UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes dominated Alexander Volkov with wrestling on Saturday night, earning his fourth consecutive victory in a stifling unanimous decision.

Featherweight Josh Emmett won a unanimous decision over Shane Burgos in a thrilling joint performance during the penultimate bout of the UFC Apex's latest fan-free gym show in the mixed martial arts promotion hometown.

Blaydes (14-2) showed off his superior fighting skills from the start against Volkov, taking down the towering Russian in the first 10 seconds and then dominating the first 3 1/2 rounds. Volkov (31-8) landed his own takedown late in the fourth and nailed Blaydes with a few punches early in the fifth, but Blaydes managed to advance and won by doubling the fight to his clear strengths on the ground.

"It's always a good experience knowing that you can spend 25 minutes, and there are things you need to work on, but you learn them in a victory," said Blaydes. "I need to work on my conditioning after the third round, but I'm happy with the victory. Volkov is legitimate, and I'm one step closer to a title shot."

The 6-foot-7-inch Volkov flew to the US USA Without a clear idea of ​​how he will return home in Russia due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. He had won seven of his last eight fights, but had not competed since his unilateral victory over Greg Hardy in Moscow last year.

Blaydes won on the judge's scorecards 49-46, 48-47, and 48-46.

Blaydes and Francis Ngannou are the most likely contenders for the next UFC heavyweight title shot after champion Stipe Miocic completes his trilogy with former two-belt champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on August 15. Ngannou is responsible for the only two losses. Blaydes' career, winning his bouts in 2016 and 2018.

Emmett and Burgos organized the performance of the night with a fascinating fight, with Emmett winning 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27. Emmett (16-2), 35, persevered with a knee injury in the first round to score two takedowns and a dominant third round, but Burgos absorbed a tremendous punishment and thought he had won a decision.

"Dana, I told you, get that checkbook ready!" Emmett yelled immediately after the fight in the direction of UFC President Dana White, who hands out the promotion bonuses for outstanding performances.

The event was the fourth of five consecutive UFC shows held over five weekends without fans on its corporate campus. After next week's show led by Dustin Poirier's meeting with Dan Hooker, the UFC is moving to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for four shows in 14 days, starting with UFC 251 on July 12.

Veteran Jim Miller finished Roosevelt Roberts with one arm in the first round of his last historic fight. Miller (32-14), 36, matched Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone's 35th record appearance in a UFC cage, and his 21st UFC victory left him alone behind Cerrone (23) and Demian Maia (22) in the history of the promotion.

Former bantamweight title contender Raquel Pennington (11-8) earned just her second victory since 2016 with a clear decision over high school teacher Marion Reneau, 42. Pennington's fiancé Tecia Torres broke her four-fight skid since 2017 with a unilateral decision on Brianna Van Buren on the undercard.

Justin Jaynes had a UFC storybook debut, stopping Frank Camacho with punches in just 41 seconds. Jaynes, 30, agreed to the fight just three days ago when Matt Frevola was removed from the Las Vegas card due to a positive teammate coronavirus test.

In two matchups pitting seasoned veterans, Lauren Murphy won a unanimous decision over veteran Roxanne Modafferi, and Bobby Green controlled her victory over Clay Guida.