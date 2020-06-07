Curtis Hill: Evict the police in response to the murder of George Floyd? It's a crazy idea that would increase crime

In normal times, no one would feel the need to point out the total absurdity of a movement called "Defund the Police". The folly of such a concept would be evident to anyone with the faculty of reason.

The move to cut funds for police departments across the country is motivated by the brutal and clearly unjustified murder of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. .

Floyd was handcuffed on the ground, failed to resist arrest, and posed no threat to the four officers who arrested him for allegedly committing a misdemeanor: approving a forged $ 20 bill. Since then, all four officers have fired and charged with murder. in the second degree or helping and inciting a second-degree murder.

Floyd's murder, captured on video from a cell phone, has shocked millions of people around the world. As a result, we are no longer in normal times. Peaceful protests, as well as riots and looting, have erupted in many American communities.

Some of the groups protesting for racial justice have gained terrifying traction, pushing the idea that cutting police budgets across the country would help create safer communities and more peaceful interactions between blacks and whites.

This makes no sense.

We are a nation that continues to deal with violent crime. According to the FBI, for example, an estimated 16,214 people were killed in the United States in 2018. If we had fewer police officers on our streets, that tragic number would be higher. And you can bet that criminals would commit more robberies, assaults, rapes, robberies, and other crimes as well if there was less police presence on the streets.

We need the police to continue to fulfill their vital role in protecting the innocent and holding lawbreakers accountable.

And so, anyone who cares about the United States should proclaim from the rooftops that "devaluing the police" would have terribly dangerous consequences.

Police officers in the United States risk their lives to serve and protect their fellow citizens. The overwhelming majority of officers are outstanding public servants who perform their difficult tasks every day for all the right reasons.

This disbursement makes as much sense as cutting funds for a hospital or school where a doctor or teacher has engaged in criminal conduct against a patient or student.

Certainly, there are individual police officers who are not worthy of the insignia they wear, be it due to corruption, incompetence, or bad temper that spirals out of control. A small number of officers hired to fight crime become criminals, violate citizens' rights, engage in police brutality, and, on rare occasions, even kill innocent people of all races.

But the solution to this problem lies in specifically identifying agents who act inappropriately within law enforcement agencies and eliminating those who are incorrigible. Also, when entire departments display systematic patterns of inappropriate behavior, general leadership changes must be made.

The truth is, a small number of people in every profession engage in criminal conduct. We have all seen news about pedophile priests, doctors who rape patients, teachers who attack students, lawyers who defraud older clients of their life savings, corrupt politicians who accept bribes, and more. In all of these professions, violators must be identified and removed from office, and imprisoned if convicted of crimes.

In George Floyd's slow and excruciating death, our nation witnessed how horrible a situation can be when bad cops walk down the street. Fortunately, justice now seems to be moving fast in that Minneapolis case.

However, the removal of police departments would only make positive reforms even more difficult to achieve. In a disturbing move, for example, the Los Angeles mayor has proposed cutting up to $ 150 million in funding for the city police department.

This disbursement makes as much sense as cutting funds for a hospital or school where a doctor or teacher has engaged in criminal conduct against a patient or student. In all of these cases, criminal police, doctors, and teachers would not be the ones to suffer as a result of the outlay. Hospital patients, students, and the general public would suffer instead.

When our communities hire police, we ask them to risk their lives to keep our families and neighborhoods safe. According to the FBI, 89 officers were killed across the country in the line of duty in 2019. These deaths were a tragedy that should not be ignored.

The least we can do for our police officers is to make sure they have the best training and equipment possible, and sufficient funds for adequate staffing.

Years before becoming president, Teddy Roosevelt served as the New York City Police Commissioner. In his autobiography, he wrote about his longstanding commitment to adequately fund police departments. "I have not the slightest sympathy," he wrote, "with any policy that tends to put the police at the mercy of a tough [criminal], or which deprives him of efficient weapons."

With the turmoil and struggle that have rocked our nation following the murder of George Floyd, it is perhaps understandable that many people are acting and reacting out of emotion rather than logic. But we can do better.

It is shameful that anarchists who want to destabilize our nation seize a real opportunity to tackle unresolved racial discord.

Following the murder of George Floyd, we have witnessed at least a dozen additional deaths in senseless violent riots.

One such tragedy occurred with the death of 77-year-old David Dorn, who was killed while trying to protect the pawnshop of a friend from violent looters in St. Louis.

Dorn, a black man, was a retired police captain. His black life mattered. The fact that he was killed by looters instead of white policemen does not make his death any less tragic.

A former colleague recalled Dorn as someone "very dedicated to youth, especially disadvantaged youth" who "wanted to see them succeed." Dorn "wanted to be a role model for those young men and women," said the former colleague.

We owe it to the memory of officers like David Dorn, and all the honorable police officers who continue to serve their communities, to continue supporting the work of law enforcement.

And even more than that, we owe it to all of our fellow citizens to follow policies, including adequate funding from our law enforcement agencies, to better protect our families and neighborhoods in the future.

As Americans of all races and backgrounds, let's work together to improve our police forces. Let's consider each and every one of the substantive proposals really aimed at improving their performance.

Let us help all officers adopt the role of "guardian" as passionately as they adopt the role of "executor." Let us continue our search for equal rights and equal justice for all. And let's continue our journey toward racial reconciliation and better race relations.

But let's set our sights on real solutions instead of being distracted by whimsical, meaningless slogans like "Defund the Police".

