Curtis Hill: Murder charges in George Floyd's death are a good step, but more is needed to fix broken race relations

The filing of charges on Wednesday against four sacked Minneapolis Police officers indicate that the wheels of justice are spinning rapidly to hold people accused of responsibility for the death of George Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed on the ground and did not resist arrest.

The charges are good news for Floyd & # 39; s Family and good news for our nation, although tragically nothing can bring Floyd back to life or ease the pain of his loved ones and millions of people who never knew him but have been deeply affected by his death.

All Americans in good faith receive clear signals that police brutality is taken seriously and productively addressed.

Announcement that former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder (compared to an original third-degree murder charge) and that charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder have been brought against the dismissed officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao send such a signal. All four officers could face maximum sentences of 50 years in prison if convicted.

But don't hold your breath because these new developments in the Floyd murder case will quickly fix our broken race relations in the United States. Floyd's tortuous death has exposed a suppurating wound that has been lingering for some time.

We must resist the temptation to put a disproportionate emphasis on positive development in one case.

In terms of quelling violent riots, we must remember that the perpetrators of the shameful crimes in US cities. USA In the past few days they surely were not motivated by any sincere search for justice in Floyd's death. The reasons for the behavior of these lawbreakers, and their disregard for life and property, stem from much less noble impulses.

Beyond that, however, race relations challenges on our continent have taken place for 400 years, and only through achieving consistent long-term patterns of equality of justice and opportunity can we achieve continued progress.

On a positive note, our nation's journey toward guaranteeing civil rights for all has been trending in the right direction for a long time.

Not long ago, many considered it unimaginable for Americans to elect a person of color for president. And yet, in two consecutive elections we witnessed the election of a black president in a nation where three-quarters of the population is white. That cannot happen if the United States is a racist nation.

We need to continue to mature morally and spiritually in the way we view our neighbors from all racial and ethnic backgrounds.

I believe that, to a large extent, most police actions involving the use of force are justified by the circumstances encountered by the officers.

However, as long as a violent crime exists, we had better be prepared for tough discussions every time our police officers use deadly force, especially when that deadly force is directed against a black person.

Before becoming an Indiana attorney general, I worked as a county attorney for over a decade. I know from experience that these incidents are always challenging for communities. Unlike what we've seen in Minnesota, these incidents generally involve shootings.

I believe that, to a large extent, most police actions involving the use of force are justified by the circumstances encountered by the officers. Investigations generally reveal that officers acted to protect themselves or others from legitimate threats to their lives.

In a free society that promotes justice and accountability, the police are necessary. We train our police in the reasonable use of force. We provide each officer with a badge and a pistol and hope they will keep us safe even if it costs them their lives. And sometimes it does.

When officers must use deadly force, we assume they are justified because that is the job we have asked them to do. At the same time, we must always conduct extensive research to confirm that the proper policies were followed. And as long as investigations show that officers were unwarranted, they must face consequences, including arrest and prosecution when warranted.

The reason so many black people harbor suspicions regarding law enforcement actions is that black lives historically don't always seem to matter.

Going back to the colonial era in the 17th century, the United States has a long legacy of racial injustice, from the horrors of slavery to the harsh discrimination that persisted for years to come, including mob lynchings and other unspeakable crimes that the system Judicial ignored too often.

Jim Crow's dehumanizing segregation defined black life even in the 20th century. Equity and justice were absent, and the mistrust that exists between blacks and "the system" in the United States will still take time to overcome.

In the future, let's hope we can all be together as unscripted Americans and muster up the courage to face our demons right now. George Floyd's horrible death should never be forgotten as we continue to work toward that most perfect union.

