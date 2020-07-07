Curtis Hill: NFL-reported plans for the "Black National Anthem" would celebrate national unity, spiritual faith

The National Football League reportedly plans to start Week One games by playing two separate hymns.

Before the start, first will come the song traditionally known as the unofficial black national anthem, the 120-year-old spiritual "Lift Every Voice and Sing." This performance will be followed by the national anthem in good faith of our country, our beloved "Star-Spangled Banner" (or so say several news that anonymous sources cite).

My first instinct upon hearing this news was to dismiss it as political correction.

DEMAR DAVID DE SAINTS WELCOMES THE NFL'S INFORMED PLAN TO PLAY THE BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM

After all, we are all part of an American people with a national anthem that represents us all. Without a doubt, that is the ideal for which we must fight, even if it is not always the apparent reality.

So why should we start games with two variants of American celebratory songs?

Why should we divide in this way?

However, even as I began to develop my own internal talking points to voice my opposition to this idea, I still felt an internal pull that led me to the notion that the inclusion of this song could help us unite as a nation.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" is a beautifully rich melody with lyrics that have inspired generations of African Americans through triumph and tragedy and that serves as an integral part of our cultural experience.

Some of my earliest memories involve accompanying my parents to NAACP meetings that invariably conclude with the singing of that powerful selection. We would all be standing and holding hands with our neighbors and, well, we would do what the song title called us to do.

Raise every voice and sing

Ring Until the earth and the sky ring,

Ring with the harmonies of freedom;

Let our rejoicing soar

High as the list of heavens,

Let it resonate strong like the rolling sea.

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us,

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us;

Facing the rising sun of our new day began,

Let's move forward until victory is won.

This powerful song had the ability to connect the black community with a unique experience through the fight for civil rights. Reflect on the history of our painful history and our fight for justice and equality. This wonderful song concludes with an enthusiastic appeal to stay focused on our Creator and lead our lives in faithfulness to Him.

God of our weary years,

God of our silent tears

You who have brought us here on the road;

You who have by your power

Led us to the light

Keep us on the road forever, we pray.

So that our feet do not stray from the places, our God, where we met you,

Lest our hearts drunk with the wine of the world forget you;

Shadow under your hand

May we be forever

Faithful to our God,

True to our homeland.

The author of those lyrics, James Weldon Johnson, wrote it as a poem in 1900. His brother put it to music five years later.

This song, while loved and well known in the black community, will never gain universal acclaim from the United States national anthem.

Francis Scott Key's "Starry Banner" will retain, and should, its unique status. The crowds will continue to enthuse Key's descriptive images of the American flag as he continues to wave over Fort McHenry during the constant bombardment of the British during the War of 1812.

But the opportunity for all of America to experience the depth of emotion that arises from this old spiritual has its own value. Meanwhile, no one that I know of suggests that the NFL will make the song's performance permanent at football games. It is simply a plan for the first week of games next season. A gesture towards understanding. Why argue with that?

Given all that has happened this year, the NFL's gesture of perspective seems appropriate.

Our nation appears to be on the verge of a new awakening to the need for a new and deep commitment to racial justice and equality before the law.

Radicals, of course, are trying to hijack this movement for their own remote ends, with pennants for so-called solutions like "refining the police." In light of this reality, we should all be able to support the much more noble goals of our civil rights heroes, goals rooted in Judeo-Christian values ​​like those expressed in "Raise Every Voice and Sing."

"The songs of freedom are playing a strong and vital role in our fight," the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "They give the people a new courage and a sense of unity. I think they keep alive a faith, a radiant hope, in the future, particularly in our most difficult hours. "

It seems that we are all connected these days to complain out loud about any initiative proposed by the "other" ideological side. But he considered me a conservative who not only could tolerate, but could also appreciate the performances of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the first week of NFL games this fall.

