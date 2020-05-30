Cush Jumbo does not return for CBS All Access & # 39; The Good Fight

Cush Jumbo Doesn't Come Back For The Good Fight

After four seasons leading the acclaimed CBS All Access spin-off of The good wifeCush Jumbo has confirmed that he will not be returning to his role as Lucca Quinn in The good fight after its fifth season, hoping to return for a brief season of episodes to wrap up its story after the shortened fourth season, according to Variety.

In Season 3, Diane Lockhart (Baranski) tries to find out if she can resist a crazy administration without going crazy, while Adrian Boseman (Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (McDonald) struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the The best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts. Meanwhile, Lucca Quinn (Jumbo) balances a new baby with a new love, and Maia Rindell (Leslie) finds a new Mephistopheles in Roland Blum (Sheen), a Roy Cohn-style lawyer embodied in corruption.

"I had a great time over the past five years working with Robert, Michelle and their teams. The good wife and The good fight"Jumbo said in a statement."I will miss you all very much, but I am very excited to explore new pastures. Due to the pandemic that forced us to close early, we were unable to wrap up Lucca's story entirely, so I hope that if times allow, I can come back next season to do so."

The series of The good wife Creators Robert and Michelle King, Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy are also executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

"We loved every moment of working with Cush for the past five years and everyone at The good fight the universe will miss her terribly"Robert and Michelle King said in a statement."Given the premature ending forced by the Season 4 pandemic, we hope Cush can return when we resume filming Season 5 to give Lucca a proper send-off."

The first three seasons of The good fight They are currently available for broadcast on CBS All Access, and the fourth season premiered on April 9 and will conclude on May 28.