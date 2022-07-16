JPT’s continuous optical production line continues to showcase its technical prowess. The 40kW custom laser is now off the production line and available to customers, another innovative product helping to light up China’s intelligent manufacturing! This custom laser is JPT’s latest innovation in optic technology, with this being China’s first commercial 40 kW fiber laser featuring a small core diameter with high brightness. This laser has greater efficiency and cutting accuracy for sheet metal applications and processing and offers improved adaptability to the varying thicknesses of materials and sheets.

Outstanding Technology

1. Higher photoelectric conversion efficiency

The improved pumping technology enables better absorption of the pump light in the gain fiber. Consequently, the length of the gain fiber used is shorter which effectively weakens the nonlinear effect of the laser at the design level. This allows for an improvement of the photoelectric conversion efficiency, with this model’s photoelectric conversion efficiency of a single module reaching about 40%.

2. Better beam quality

The JPT team’s innovative approach bypassed the technical difficulties relative to incorporating ultra-high power beam performance, ultimately creating the small core diameter output of high-power continuous fiber lasers. This 40kW laser uses a fiber core of 150μm for output and an armored cable length of 20m. These are the standard dimensions currently used throughout the Chinese industry, integrating technologies at the same power level. For those looking for the best beam quality among lasers, it would be difficult to find a laser with better output.

3. Stronger anti-reflection

In order to achieve stable processing and application for high-reflection materials, JPT incorporated high-power stripping technology. This modification effectively filters out the return light and stray light in the internal design of the laser, providing high-precision processing of high-reflection materials (such as brass, copper, etc.). This light-filtering technology is a high-quality solution allowing the laser to monitor the intensity of the returned light in real-time, ensuring the reliability of the 40kW laser during use. Stable light outputs regardless of the material being used create better production consistency.

4. Profinet bus control

The bus control wiring is simple, allowing the interactive communication and laser control to be integrated into a single network cable. It has strong stability and high compatibility, making it adaptable to various processing control systems such as laser cutting or welding. For equipment manufacturers looking for a versatile laser that can be integrated into a variety of high-performance production lines, this 40 kW laser offers an amazing array of performance features.

Outstanding Quality

1. Integrated production line

The abundance of continuous optical production lines in Huizhou Industrial Park greatly improves product quality. Warehousing, testing, product circuits, optical paths, testing, assembly, and then finished product testing are performed in proximity, streamlining the production process

2. Strict quality management system

Every production link of the laser reflects JPT’s pursuit of exceptional product quality, structural assembly, pump source installation, electrical performance testing, and optical path assembly. In the thousand-level clean room, the details of quality management are permeated everywhere.

3. High-strength real machine test:

Every product produced is tested on actual machines for final check, especially for high reflection materials. Each laser is tested with the most stringent application requirements.

For those looking for optimal optic performance, JPT’s 40 kW laser and other products offer the latest in industry innovating performance.