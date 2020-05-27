Custom Macs configured now available in India

Mac users in India now have the option to customize their machines, offering significantly greater options as Apple seeks to increase its presence in the country, reports Newsdio.

"This is big business," said Preshit Deorukhkar, a Mumbai-based executive who closely follows Apple's development. “Previously, there was no real way to get a custom or custom-configured Mac in India. So you stuck with the base models, say a Mac Mini or a 13 ″ MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM. Now that the company is officially offering this, you get the computer you want and the standard warranty. ”

However, customers who want to buy a custom Mac in India may have to wait a while to receive their orders, as Newsdio He says his goal is to fulfill orders within four to five weeks.

Apple has been looking to expand both sales and protection in India, which has so far been relatively underutilized by the company. Sales of Apple products have long been limited to outside resellers in India, but the recently released restrictions have allowed Apple to move forward with its plans to sell directly to customers. Apple will reportedly begin online sales in India later this year, and the company has been looking for retail store locations in the country.

Apple's manufacturing partners currently have relatively small operations in the country, primarily focused on older iPhones, but Apple is said to be very interested in expanding production.