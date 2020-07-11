Customer leaves restaurant staff a $ 1,000 tip to thank them for working during the pandemic

Arnold Teixeira, owner of The Starving Artist in Ocean Grove, told CNN that the client has been a repeat customer since 2001. He did not want to reveal the identity.

"The client and his family ate and left without saying a word," said Teixeira. "When the waiter who served them saw the tip, she just started crying. Then another member of my staff saw it and also started crying. And then I saw it, and I couldn't help crying. It was very emotional because it's been a really difficult time for us. "

The customer was having breakfast last week at The Starving Artist, which just celebrated its 21st anniversary, when he left the big tip along with a heartwarming note.

"Thank you very much for working through this difficult time," said the note.