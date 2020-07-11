Customer leaves restaurant staff a $ 1,000 tip to thank them for working during the pandemic

Arnold Teixeira, owner of The Starving Artist in Ocean Grove, told CNN that the client has been a repeat customer since 2001. He did not want to reveal the identity.
"The client and his family ate and left without saying a word," said Teixeira. "When the waiter who served them saw the tip, she just started crying. Then another member of my staff saw it and also started crying. And then I saw it, and I couldn't help crying. It was very emotional because it's been a really difficult time for us. "
The customer was having breakfast last week at The Starving Artist, which just celebrated its 21st anniversary, when he left the big tip along with a heartwarming note.
"Thank you very much for working through this difficult time," said the note.
"We are grateful for their delicious food, warm smiles and great atmosphere … Please know that we appreciate all of you very much. It would not be a good summer without the Starving Artist," added the tipper.
At the end of the note, the client requested that the $ 1,000 tip be divided among all staff. Teixeira divided him among his seven staff members, not including himself.
The restaurant's former owner, a favorite of Ocean Grove's local and summertime crowds, said he wasn't even sure he could keep the business open after the pandemic forced him to close the door in March.
"Things just got worse. I got to the point where I was preparing for the possibility that we might not be able to reopen. And now we are not even doing 50% of what we usually bring in the mid-summer season," Teixeira said.
"But this advice restored our hope in humanity. It made us feel great about what we are doing. We went through many steps to protect our clients, and it becomes exhausting after a while, but now we know that our efforts really have has been noticed. "