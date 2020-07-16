CVS and Target team up with other major retailers to order masks at U.S. stores.

"We join others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverage when entering any of our stores across the country beginning Monday, July 20," CVS tweeted Thursday.

Target said in a statement it would begin requiring face masks or covers starting August 1 at all stores. "This is based on more than 80% of our stores that already require guests to wear facial coverage due to state and local regulations," he said.

Target said it would provide disposable masks at the entrances for customers who don't have one.

The announcement came a day after Walmart, Kroger and Kohl's said the masks would be mandatory in all of their stores.