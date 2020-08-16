CVS new store hours during the COVID-19 outbreak, look here at the timings and other details

With the Covid 19 pandemic, the world seems to be set in a turmoil. There have been a lot of changes incorporated in different sections of the work sphere, and all of them are intended to ensure the safety of the people of the country. Since this disease has not got any vaccine or proper medication released, it is extremely necessary to ensure that you abide by all the safety concerns.

Also, in order to abide by the state laws and help people deal with the fear with the Coronavirus pandemic, the operational hours seem to vary. Since it is not possible to bear with this complete lockdown, the necessities are made available. This is to make sure that at least the demands of the people are met without hindering the safety guidelines that are being implemented for their own safety. Also, pharmacy happens to be one of the most essential industries, and its regularization cannot be interrupted by any chance. Hence, the state has taken a decision to open up the pharmaceutical stores so as to make sure that the critical and emergency situations of the countrymen are addressed.

CVS Pharmacy is recognized as one of the most popular stores in the USA. Read more to know about the CVS new store hours along with some other details about the American company.

CVS new store hours

Consumer Value Stores, which is famously operating as the CVS Pharmacy, is an American retail and health care company. The CVS Pharmacy recently opened a new store in the United States of America. The CVS new store also has taken many precautions and has made sure that the customer does not face any issue due to the coronavirus outbreak. Whatsoever, the CVS new store hours have not changed and they are the similar as compared to that of the old stores. Just take a look at the CVS hours today.

CVS new store hours

The CVS new store hours are basically starting from 8 am to that of 10 pm. Only a few old stores in the USA shall remain open for the entire span of 24 hours. The pharmacy also offers various home delivery services for prescribed medications. Not just this, the brand also confirmed that it will not be taking any delivery charges for home delivery services because of the Coronavirus pandemic. While the pharmacy stores and supermarkets were closing because of this virus, the CVS Health vice president T.J. Crawford has confirmed that they have no plans as of now to close the stores or alter the hours of operation until and unless they are directed to do so.

CVS Pharmacy’s problems and measures to tackle COVID-19

There were a lot of problems faced by the store such as delayed deliveries and items running out of the stock. However, the CVS has restocked all the necessary items. The necessary items include different medicines, sanitizers and other disinfectants too. The pharmacy company has also donated a huge amount of money to that of a response fund. We have got to know only this much about the CVS Pharmacy so far, stay tuned and we will let you know as soon as any other update pops up.