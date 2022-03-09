CW’s Legends of Tomorrow is one of the most underrated superhero shows on TV. The series, which is a spinoff of Arrow and The Flash, follows a team of superheroes who travel through time to stop an evil threat. Legends Of Tomorrow has everything you could want in a superhero show: action, adventure, humour, and heart. Season seven premiered recently on October 13, 2021, and it is sure to be another great season! If you’re not watching Legends Of Tomorrow, you’re missing out.

Are we getting season eight of Legends Of Tomorrow?

The CW has yet to formally renew Legends of Tomorrow for season 8, despite online rumours, and showrunner Keto Shimizu denied the claims regarding a probable cancellation. According to the showrunner, Legends of Tomorrow will not be renewed for Season 8. Legends of Tomorrow, a spinoff from Arrow and The Flash, has been a fan favourite for the past seven years and is one of the remaining Arrowverse shows with over seven seasons on the air.

Viewers are eagerly waiting for season 8 of Legends Of Tomorrow

Legends of Tomorrow has received lots of critical accolades during its run, from the historical periods the crew has explored to its LGBTQ+ representation. In its current season 7, the DC series also became the latest Arrowverse series to reach 100 episodes. However, with only 13 episodes left in season 7, fans are excited to see if The CW has decided to renew Legends of Tomorrow for season 8.

The seventh season of the show ended on March 2, and the season 7 finale was not meant to be a series finale. Legends are often one of the first shows to be renewed, with the network usually announcing them in January. The CW has not yet renewed Legends for Season 8 due to a looming network sale, but there is hope that we will hear more about the show’s future shortly.

What is Legends Of Tomorrow all about?

Legends of Tomorrow is a show about a group of time-travelling superheroes who fight villains from the past, present, and future. The Legends are made up of characters from other Arrowverse shows, such as The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl. Legends Of Tomorrow is the perfect show for fans of superhero movies and TV shows. It’s full of action, adventure, comedy, and drama. If you’re not watching Legends Of Tomorrow, you’re missing out on one of the best superhero shows on television.

Are superheroes role models? See what you think… Stream DC's #LegendsOfTomorrow free on The CW and watch @TheBatman, now playing only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/yyPWndMAqm — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (@TheCW_Legends) March 5, 2022

Who is in the cast of Legends Of Tomorrow?

The series stars Victor Garber as Martin Stein / Firestorm, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer / Atom, Arthur Darvill as Rip Hunter, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance / White Canary, Franz Drameh as Jefferson “Jax” Jackson / Firestorm, Ciara Renée as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Falk Hentschel as Carter Hall / Hawkman, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory / Heat Wave, Wentworth Miller as Leonard Snart / Captain Cold, and Matt Letscher as Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash among numerous other characters.

So why isn’t Legends Of Tomorrow getting the attention it deserves?

There are a few reasons. First off, Legends is often overshadowed by its sister show The Flash. The Flash is a much more popular show with a larger following. Legends are also aired on The CW, a network that is often overlooked by viewers. Finally, Legends doesn’t have the same big-name stars as other superhero shows like Arrow and Supergirl.

Despite all of these factors working against it, Legends Of Tomorrow is still one of the best superhero shows on television. If you’re looking for a show that’s full of adventure and excitement, then Legends is the show for you. Season eight is currently airing on The CW, so be sure to check it out!