





Morrison revealed the existence of the attacks during a press conference on Friday, adding that a "state-based cyber actor" is "targeting Australian organizations in a variety of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organizations , education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure. "

He did not specify which agencies or businesses are believed to be under attack, nor detailed the exact nature of the attacks, although he did say the government investigation has not uncovered any "large-scale personal data breaches."

Morrison also did not say which state Australia believes is behind the attack. But he told reporters that "there are not a large number of state actors that can participate in this type of activity."

"It is clear … that this has been done by a state actor with very, very significant capabilities," Morrison added.

The attacks are also not new, and Morrison made it clear that such threats are "a constant problem for Australia." But he added that he was asked to speak on Friday because the "frequency has increased" for "many months."

While Morrison declined to say who might be behind the attacks, the scale and timing led many political observers to immediately point to China. When journalists asked him on Friday whether Beijing was responsible, Morrison said he "could not control speculation." The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment by fax. Relations between Beijing and Canberra have collapsed in recent months. Australia led the call for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and criticized its initial handling of the outbreak in China. Later, Beijing imposed tariffs on Australian meat and barley, and Chinese authorities threatened a boycott of the consumer if relations continue to worsen. China has been accused by foreign powers of orchestrating large-scale cyber attacks against other governments. More recently, Washington warned in May that China was likely behind efforts to steal coronavirus vaccine research from US research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. USA China has maintained that it is a major victim, rather than a perpetrator, of cyber attacks. The country constantly denies claims about its cyber espionage activities. Peter Jennings, executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), told CNN Business that there was "a 95% chance that China is responsible for this attack." "It really is about understanding the ability and interest that any country could have in wanting to participate in this type of attack on Australia," said Jennings, a former senior Australian Defense Department official. "There are some other countries that are capable, namely Russia and North Korea, but in both cases they don't have the scale to go as widely as China." He added that neither Russia nor North Korea currently has a "significant strategic interest in Australian politics." Chinese officials have attacked ASPI's independence and credibility, calling its reports "distorting and ridiculous." "There is only one country that has the combination of capacity and motivation and that is China," said Jennings. "And frankly, there is also a pattern to this behavior in China over the years." Canberra has avoided blaming other countries for major cyberattacks in the past, including an operation launched against the country's parliament and major political parties in 2019. Months after the attack, Reuters reported, citing Australian government sources, that Canberra had privately concluded that China was to blame. "The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied involvement in any type of piracy attack and said the Internet was full of theories that were difficult to trace," Reuters reported at the time.

CNN's Hilary Whiteman contributed reporting.