Cyber ​​attacks targeting the health care industry amid a coronavirus pandemic, cost billions of dollars in the past 2 years

Relentless cyberattacks against organizations across the United States have cost more than $ 1.8 billion and exposed more than 7.8 billion consumer records in the past two years, according to ForgeRock & # 39; s 2020 Consumer Identity Non-Compliance Report.

Eve Maler is a 20-year veteran of the identity industry and is the chief technology officer for ForgeRock. In an interview with Fox News, he explained that the main form of cyber attack (40 percent of last year's data breaches) takes place as so-called unauthorized access attacks.

"Unauthorized access means that cybercriminals entered people's online accounts using previously stolen usernames and passwords, or possibly other personal data about them," Maler said.

He stressed that the health care industry was the hardest hit, with 45 percent of attacks occurring in the sector in 2019. Unfortunately, Maler said Americans' health care records remain vulnerable as always in 2020 .

"Unfortunately, the data is getting worse for the first quarter of 2020, and the health care industry is once again a big target," said Maler. "More than 50 percent of data breaches so far in 2020 have been for the health care industry."

The new data can be problematic, Maler explained, especially due to increased demand for telemedicine and remote care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The cybersecurity expert noted that hackers often take personally identifiable information (PII) during a cyber attack, such as healthcare records.

"Health care records are very attractive to cybercriminals because if you think about it, it's physical data," Maler said. "It is digital data. They are data about your body. They are data on where you live. It is his date of birth, very valuable information.

Fortunately, however, Maler said there are measures consumers can take to protect their information, including second-factor verification. That means providing a password and alternately proving your identity to gain use of the data. Maler advised consumers not only to increase their use of second factor authentication, but also to look for providers that offer the opportunity to use multi-factor authentication.

"At this time of the coronavirus and people starting new relationships with new service providers because they have been doing new things from home, look at it as an opportunity to strengthen their strength and methods of protection," Maler said. "You can roll over a new sheet and make sure you activate these new and stronger protection methods and find ways to do it conveniently with trusted server service providers."

