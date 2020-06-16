Cyber ​​CIA weapons stolen in historic violation due to & # 39; lax security & # 39 ;, according to internal report

The hacking tools stolen in the rape, which occurred in 2016, came from its clandestine Cyber ​​Intelligence Center (CCI). The amount of data stolen is unknown, according to the memo, but it could be up to 34 terabytes of data, the equivalent of 2.2 billion pages of text.

The theft was revealed about a year later, in March 2017, when WikiLeaks published what it claimed was the CIA's largest treasure trove of documents, dubbed "Vault 7," which details some of the agency's sophisticated cyber weapons, which It was first reported by the Washington Post. .

That incident prompted a review by the CIA WikiLeaks Task Force, which presented its findings in an October 2017 report to then Director Mike Pompeo and his deputy, who is now the director, Gina Haspel.

In a damning admission, its authors write: "We were unable to recognize or act in a coordinated manner at the warning signs that a person or persons with access to CIA classified information posed an unacceptable risk to national security."

While the CIA declined to comment on any specific report, the agency's spokesman, Timothy Barrett, told CNN: "The CIA works to incorporate the best technologies to stay ahead of the curve and fend off ever-evolving threats."

The report released Tuesday is largely redacted, but it clearly states that the breach occurred as a result of a series of security flaws "for years that too often prioritized creativity and collaboration at the expense of security."

"In a press to meet the mission's growing and critical needs, CCI had prioritized building cyber weapons at the expense of securing its own systems. Day-to-day security practices had become woefully lax," the report says.

The working group memo was released Tuesday by Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, who obtained an incomplete and redacted version from the Justice Department. In a letter to the new Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, Wyden requested more information on "widespread cybersecurity problems across the intelligence community."

The CIA report released by Wyden emphasized that the Agency did not know the full extent of the damage because the CCI system, unlike other parts of the Agency's IT systems, "did not require monitoring of user activity or other assurances … "

"Most of our sensitive cyber weapons were not compartmentalized, users shared system administrator level passwords, there were no effective removable media controls, and historical data was available to users indefinitely," the report read.

"In addition, CCI focused on building cyber weapons and did not prepare mitigation packages if those tools were exposed," he adds.

Material released by WikiLeaks in 2017 suggested that the CIA had become the world's preeminent hacking operation, infiltrating high-tech phones and televisions to spy on people around the world.

The leaked information released by WikiLeaks as part of the "Vault 7" series contained notes on how the agency allegedly attacked people through malware and physical piracy on devices such as phones, computers, and televisions.

To hide its operations, the CIA routinely adopted techniques that allowed its hackers to appear as if they were Russians, according to documents released by WikiLeaks.

US officials who previously spoke to CNN about the incident emphasized that any intelligence gathering that uses the types of operations described in the documents is legal. against targets abroad. Officials also warned that some of the material describes programs that the intelligence community is still developing.

At the time, WikiLeaks claimed that almost the entire arsenal of cyber weapons that violates the CIA's privacy had been stolen, and the tools are potentially in the hands of foreign criminals and spies.

While the CIA task force responsible for the 2017 report made several recommendations to address these security flaws, some lawmakers are still concerned that the intelligence community remains vulnerable to security breaches of this nature.

"The lax cybersecurity practices documented in the CIA WikiLeaks Task Force report do not appear to be limited to just part of the intelligence community," Wyden wrote, adding that he called the violation a "wake-up call." presenting an "opportunity for" long-standing imbalances and failures ".

"Three years after that report was released, the intelligence community is still lagging behind and has not adopted even the most basic cybersecurity technologies widely used elsewhere in the federal government," he said.

Wyden requested that Ratcliffe provide him with unclassified answers to a series of questions related to the implementation of cybersecurity practices within the intelligence community prior to July 17, 2020.

The CIA's lax cybersecurity practices were also highlighted in federal court earlier this year during the trial of Joshua Schulte, the former CIA employee accused of delivering reams of classified data to WikiLeaks in 2016.

In March, a federal grand jury in New York failed to reach a verdict on whether Schulte, in fact, released the data to WikiLeaks.

Prosecutors have said they intend to try Schulte again this year, according to the Washington Post.