Cyclist caught on video assaulting 3 people posting flyers in support of arrested Black Lives Matter

Sixty-year-old Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland, has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault, according to the Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

The incident took place on Monday when a man and two women were walking on the Capital Crescent Trail in Montgomery County posting flyers in support of the Black Lives Matter. According to police, the suspect began arguing with them about the flyers and forcibly grabbed some flyers from one of the victims.

He then pushed his bike toward the male victim, causing him to fall to the ground, according to police. The male victim recorded the entire incident.

After the incident, Maryland-National Capital Park Police asked the public for help finding the suspect and community members who sent out hundreds of tips in the past few days. Police used various sources to further corroborate that information before identifying Brennan.