Cyclone Nisarga: Coronavirus patients evacuated before the storm in Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga moves northeast about 175 kilometers (108 miles) from Mumbai, with wind speeds of up to 110 km / h (68 mph), according to the Indian Department of Meteorology (IMD).

The cyclone, which intensified into a deep depression over the Arabian Sea on Tuesday morning, is expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon local time in the city of Alibaug, south of Mumbai, said K Sathi Devi, head of the IMD National Weather Forecast Center.

Before making landfall, the cyclone is expected to strengthen to the equivalent of just below a Category 1 Atlantic hurricane or severe cyclonic storm in the western Pacific.

The states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu along the west coast of India are likely to be most affected by the storm. The biggest threat will come from heavy rains that could lead to deadly floods in and around Mumbai and in the surrounding areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Storm surges of about one or two meters (3.3 to 6.6 feet) can flood low areas of the Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, the IMD said

Evacuate patients with coronavirus

As Maharashtra struggles to contain the virus, about 1,000 suspected Covid-19 patients were evacuated from a field hospital on Tuesday and taken to other facilities.

The Maharashtra government has established several "giant facilities" to act as isolation centers for suspected coronavirus cases. "The sheds can easily withstand the rain, but it is the wind speed that worries me and I don't want to endanger anyone," said Uddhav Thackeray, the state's prime minister in a speech on Tuesday.

The field hospital at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai has capacity for more than 1,000 patients, all of whom are being transferred to other hospitals, he added.

Before making landfall, India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 20 teams in Maharashtra, 16 teams in Gujarat and two teams in other nearby areas.

Thousands of people living in fragile or makeshift houses along the lower coast have been evacuated, according to a statement from the Indian Interior Ministry.

More than 50,000 people living along the southern Gujarat coast have been evacuated, said Harshad Patel, Gujarat Relief Commissioner. In Mumbai, state authorities together with the NDRF have evacuated more than 60,000 people from the coastal districts, according to Kishor Raje Nimbalkar, Maharashtra Relief Commissioner.

The IMD expects significant damage to houses and thatched huts, as well as power and communication lines.

The Mumbai Civic Corps, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 35 schools are being used as temporary evacuation shelters for citizens.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged residents of the affected areas to take all possible precautions.

"We took stock of the situation as a result of cyclone conditions in parts of the west coast of India. We pray for the well-being of all. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," said Modi. in a tweet on Tuesday.