Cyclospore: More than 600 people in 11 states contract bagged salad-related infections





Cyclospore is a microscopic parasite that affects the intestinal tract and causes diarrhea that can last for more than a month. Symptoms generally appear about a week after consuming contaminated food or water.

The recalled products were made at Fresh Express' production facility in Streamwood, Illinois.

The salads contained iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots and include products made by Fresh Express for retail store brands sold at ALDI, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, ShopRite, and Walmart, according to the FDA.