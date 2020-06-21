D.L. Hughley collapses on stage and tests are positive for COVID-19

D.L. Hughley posted a video on social media tonight saying that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus and had been released from a Nashville hospital. The comedian and activist, who had passed out during a standing set the night before, said he was initially being treated for "severe exhaustion and dehydration."

Hughley noted that he was asymptomatic, but said in the video: “They did a battery of tests and I also had positive results for COVID-19, which blew my mind. … apparently I just passed out. So in addition to all the other things to keep in mind, if your butt passes out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested. ”

Hughley thanked the fans for their "prayers and good wishes." Check out the clip here:

PREVIOUSLY, 9:25 AM: Actor / comedian D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency on Friday night, collapsed in the middle of his set at a Nashville comedy club, and was taken offstage.

Hughley, 57, was appearing at the Zanies Nashville Comedy Club when he stopped during his set. Then he began to lean on his stool. The staff, upon detecting problems, rushed to his aid, but Hughley continued to collapse and hit the ground. He was then pushed offstage by various staff members to his dressing room. An announcer then instructed the audience, "Stay calm. We have everything under control."

A representative from Hughley told TMZ that the comedian "suffered from exhaustion after all the work and the week's trips, and was held overnight in the hospital for tests under the doctor's orders. He is awake and feels better, and you want to thank everyone for the prayer and kind thoughts. ”

Hughley has had a long career in comedy, television, and film, including television series. The Hughleys, which was developed between 1998 and 2002.