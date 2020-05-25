Da 5 Bloods by Spike Lee receives a new Memorial Day poster

While the 2021 summer movie season is shaping up to be quiet for obvious reasons, there are a couple of bright spots and one of them undoubtedly comes from Netflix with the latest "Spike Lee Joint" DA 5 BLOODS coming out on June 12. In every way, this is the Spike Lee classic, and certainly with the new Academy Awards rules that streamed movies will be eligible (this year), it will certainly be a major award show for the service.

In it, four black Vietnam veterans return to Vietnam to retrieve the body of a fallen comrade (played by Chadwick Boseman), and according to the trailer, this is going to be action packed and provocative, in true Spike Lee fashion. I can't wait, and to further excite people for the June 12 release date, Netflix has released a beautiful Memorial Day memorial poster for the movie. Man, man, am I excited to see this or what?