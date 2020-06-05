DA investigates incident of Buffalo cops pushing 75-year-old man to the ground, alleging he stumbled

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that it will investigate an incident in which two NY police officers were caught on camera pushing a septuagenarian to the ground in a protest about police brutality.

Governor Andrew Cuomo He called a video, which has been viewed on Twitter 38 million times, "completely embarrassing."

The 75-year-old man, whose name has been withheld but is widely known in the area as an activist, was in serious but stable condition, Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Friday.

"As it was relayed to me by an ECMC official, he is 'alert and oriented'," Poloncarz tweeted. "That is better news. Hopefully he makes a full recovery."

The unidentified man was caught on camera when police officers threw him on the ground in tactical gear shortly after a curfew took effect near Niagara Square.

In the video, the man can be seen approaching a large group of officers. You hear someone scream, "Push it!" An officer raises his staff over the man while another pushes him into the chest. He stumbled backwards and fell onto the pavement. You can see a pool of blood slowly forming around his head.

The initial statement by the Buffalo Police Department was that the man was injured when he tripped and fell during a clash between protesters and police. However, WBFO television station He had videotaped and broadcast the incident, sparking a violent backlash against the police department's statement and an internal affairs investigation.

"The video deeply annoyed me, as did Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement. "He conducted an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers were suspended without pay."

Brown added that "after days of peaceful protests and several meetings between me, the police leadership and community members, tonight's event is discouraging."

Poloncarz has spoken out against the two officers and said they should be "responsible for their actions" and not simply fired from the department.

The officers have not been identified.