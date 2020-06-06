DA refuses to prosecute a man arrested in the vandalism of St. Patrick's Cathedral

It turns out that desecration is not a crime in New York City.

The Queens man arrested for leaving scars on the facade of St. Patrick's Cathedral during a George Floyd protest is now free, because the Manhattan District Attorney's office refused to prosecute him.

Yadir Ávila Rosas, 26, was detained at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, a New York police spokeswoman told The Post newspaper.

Police accused Rosas of third-degree criminal mischief and graffiti, alleging that he was the "driver of the escapade" for two women who labeled the famous place of worship with spray-painted slogans on May 30.

But a planned indictment Saturday afternoon never occurred, at the discretion of the district attorney's office.

Police officers are still searching for the two suspects who marked the cathedral's stone stairs and two walls flanking its entrance on Fifth Avenue and 51st Street with expletives and messages such as "No Justice No Peace" and "BLM" to Black Lives Matter.

The Archdiocese of New York did not respond to a request for comment.