Dabo Swinney from Clemson defends the incident of racial injury, explains the & # 39; Football Matters & # 39;

Clemson's football coach Dabo Swinney on Monday defended and addressed recent program-related incidents last week that painted him negatively.

He released a nearly 14-minute video on the team's website in an effort to discuss those criticisms ranging from appearing to wear a controversial shirt amid protests across the country and an assistant coach who directed a racial slur at a player ago. three years.

Swinney addressed an image that appeared on social media that appeared to show him wearing a "Football Matters" shirt amid protests across the United States against racial injustice and police brutality. He said it was delivered to all coaches a couple of years ago by the National Football Federation and "that has been his promotional activity (since 2014)."

"Any hint that I was trying to make fun of the Black Lives Matter movement is just an attack on my character," he said. "And very sad. I wholeheartedly support Black Lives Matter. In fact, I don't think it's adequate enough. "

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence was among those who defended Swinney over the weekend.

"Coach Swinney's shirt is by no means making fun of the Black Lives Matter movement," Lawrence wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "He has been wearing the shirt for months at meetings."

He tweeted a heart emoji after his coach's comments on Monday.

Swinney also addressed and defended comments made by Clemson's assistant coach Danny Pearman during a practice in 2017. Pearman apologized nearly a week ago, calling it a "serious mistake" for using a racial slur during an incident involving the former DJ player Greenlee

"Three years ago on the practice field, I made a serious mistake involving DJ Greenlee. I repeated a racial slur that I heard trying to prevent the word from being used on the practice field. What I heard, I had no right to repeat. Pearman told Fox News.

Swinney said the incident "did not happen," adding that "he would fire a coach immediately if he called a player with the n-word. No questions asked."

"It absolutely didn't happen. It hasn't happened. Coach Pearman was correcting D.J., and another player was talking to D.J., or D.J. was yelling at the player, and D.J. said something he probably shouldn't have said," he said.

Clemson's catcher Kanyon Tuttle posted about the incident on social media because he was upset that Swinney never addressed the team.

"There was nothing swept under the rug," Swinney replied. "There was no dirty secret. We handled it head-on."

Tuttle also tweeted on June 2 that Swinney had suggested players not to participate in a sit-in on campus in 2016, which the coach denied.

"We had the players participate in the Sikes Sit-In. I would never tell someone that they could not participate in something they believe in or exercise their basic right. But as a coach, our job is to teach, educate, protect, inform," Swinney said Monday. "I stood in front of the team, and all I said was that if you're going to participate make sure you know what you're registering for."

He added that it was painful to see his program attacked, adding that "we will do our part to create positive change against racism of any kind, social injustice and police brutality."

“We will continue to communicate and continue to improve. We have much more work to do, but we have taken many steps over the past decade to help create change for our players and our community, and we will continue to do so, "said the coach.

