DACA, abortion, Trump tax cases still undecided as Supreme Court term nears end

Presumably.

More than 20 pending cases still persist in a file interrupted by Covid-19, raising the clear possibility that the court will continue to issue opinions in July on issues such as LGBT rights, the Deferred Action immigration program for Arrivals in the Childhood, abortion and President Donald Trump. financial documents.

Extending the unofficial deadline to compensate for pandemic delays would mark another coronavirus-related change in court. The judges already broke tradition in May by holding oral arguments over the phone and broadcasting them live.

Taking a few extra weeks could add to the pressure during a tense period when opinion drafts fly between the courtrooms and the court works to resolve the most difficult cases, often left to the end.

While the judges pride themselves on their collegiality at the bank, the underlying tensions often seep into the written page at the end of the period. And with the backlog of controversial decisions, that could be the case again.

Last year, for example, Judge Elena Kagan did little to hide her rage at a dissent when a 5-4 court held that federal courts must steer clear of disputes over partisan gerrymandering claims. "Of all the times of abandoning the Court's duty to declare the law, this was not the one indicated," Kagan lamented. "With deep sadness, I disagree."

These are some of the pending cases:

DACA

The court has since November had to consider the future of the Obama-era initiative that protects nearly 700,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation who came to the United States as children.

The Trump administration is trying to eliminate DACA, but lower courts have blocked that effort. The plaintiffs, including the University of California, a handful of states and DACA recipients, argue that the removal violates the Administrative Procedure Act, a federal law that regulates how agencies can establish regulations.

The Trump administration appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, and at that time, the President predicted success: "We want to be in the Supreme Court on DACA," he said. Trump has used lower court rulings to argue against a push for comprehensive immigration reviews, suggesting that if the Supreme Court rules in his favor, Democrats are more likely to make a deal.

LGBT rights

An issue that has remained on the record since the first session in October concerns whether the federal employment law that prohibits discrimination based on sex includes claims based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Aimee Stephens, the transgender woman at the center of the federal anti-discrimination lawsuit, died in May at age 59 after suffering complications related to kidney disease.

Stephens had worked for six years as a funeral director before announcing that she was in transition in 2013.

"I have known many of them for a while," Stephens explained in a letter to her coworkers before declaring her decision to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

"The first step I have to take is to live and work full time as a woman," said Stephens. "I will return to work as my true self," he said, adding: "In the proper business attire."

Not long after, she was fired. Her boss at the time, Thomas Rost, believed that "going to work dressed as a woman would not be acceptable."

Abortion

The issue is a Louisiana law that requires doctors to have admission privileges to a hospital within 30 minutes of the facility where the abortion is performed. (The law is on hold pending the appeal.)

It is the first major abortion-related case that those appointed by President Donald Trump, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, have heard while on the bench.

Kavanaugh's place on the court is critical, because it was just four years ago that former judge Anthony Kennedy joined liberal judges in ruling against an almost identical Texas law. Court President John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito disagreed.

In a twist in February 2019, when Louisiana law was about to go into effect, Roberts stepped in, joining the liberals, to block it until judges could consider whether to take the case.

Now all eyes will be on Kavanaugh, but also Roberts, an institutionalist who may not be comfortable with such a rapid change on the subject after just four years.

Louisiana argues that state law is necessary to provide a higher level of medical competence. The Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents an abortion clinic and two Louisiana doctors, responds that the law is medically unnecessary and, if allowed to take effect, will leave "only one doctor to care for every woman seeking an abortion in the state".

Trump financial documents

For more than three hours in early May by phone, the court investigated two landmark cases that will determine whether the House of Representatives and a New York prosecutor can cite the President's accounting firm and banks for their financial documents.

The judges focused on Trump's effort to protect his documents, but also encouraged attorneys to look to the future and assess how an eventual decision will affect the separation of powers and the White House's broad immunity demands.

Trump's attorneys argued that the House subpoenas "were unprecedented in every way" and called for "temporary presidential immunity" against a New York prosecutor's subpoena for the president's tax records.