DACA by the numbers – CNN

Since 2012, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has protected many undocumented young immigrants from deportation. The 2017 announcement by the Trump administration of its plans to end DACA threw their lives into uncertainty.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the program. Court ruling 5-4 will allow DACA recipients to continue renewing membership in the program and remain in the United States, for now. But the Trump administration could move again to terminate the program.

As of December 2019, there were 649,070 active DACA recipients in the U.S. USA, According to government statistics.

81% were born in Mexico

But DACA recipients are from around the world. The most recent report available from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. USA It lists more than 190 countries of origin for DACA participants.

Almost half live in California or Texas

The largest number of DACA recipients live in California. There are 184,880 program beneficiaries living there. Texas comes in second. That state is home to 107,020 DACA recipients.

Together, California and Texas represent 45% of the nation's DACA recipients.

An estimated 29,000 are health workers

This is a detail that the Center for American Progress and other advocates have pointed to for months as the Supreme Court decision loomed, warning that a court ruling could put thousands of frontline health workers at risk of deportation during a pandemic.

Their average age is 26

According to the latest available data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. The average age of DACA recipients is 26 years old. To be eligible for DACA, applicants must have arrived in the United States before the age of 16 and lived here since June 15, 2007. They could not have been more than 30 years old when the Department of Homeland Security enacted the policy in 2012 The US government. USA It stopped accepting new DACA applications in 2017, but has been allowing renewals as a result of court decisions.

They pay approximately $ 1.7 billion a year in taxes

According to a 2018 report from the Institute for Tax and Economic Policy, undocumented young immigrants who are enrolled in DACA and those who would be eligible for the program if they still accepted new applicants contribute annually about $ 1.7 billion in state and local taxes. That figure includes personal income, property and sales, and excise taxes, the institute said.

More than 250,000 US citizens are children of DACA beneficiaries

According to an analysis by the Center for American Progress from government data, nearly 256,000 U.S. citizen children have at least one parent who receives DACA.